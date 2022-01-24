Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extradition Decision - WikiLeaks
Burkina Faso Military Declares They're Now Governing Country
Burkina Faso Military Declares They're Now Governing Country
On Sunday there were reports of heavy gunfire in the capital city Ouagadougou but authorities initially denied there had been any coup attempt. 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
The military in Burkina Faso declared on Monday that they are now in charge of the country, after clashes in the capital over the weekend. Reports suggest that president Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained by the armed forces.The military said that a transitional governing body will be established, adding that the country will remain committed to its international obligations.News of the military takeover came on Sunday after Burkina Faso witnessed massive clashes between protesters and the security forces; demonstrators were demanding that president Kabore resign because he has proved himself unable to quell the terrorist insurgency, which has been plaguing the country for years. There have been reports of unrest in the army, but Minister of Defence Aime Barthelemy Simpore told state broadcaster RTB it was just "a few barracks" in the capital.The country's northern regions that border Niger and Mali have been repeatedly targeted by jihadists affiliated with al-Qaeda* and the Daesh* terrorist groups. There was a spike in attacks in recent months, which prompted the Burkina Faso government to evacuate some settlements.* Daesh (also known as Islamic State, ISIS or IS), and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.
Burkina Faso Military Declares They're Now Governing Country

10:09 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 24.01.2022)
A mutinous soldier fires into the air at the Bobo interchange, near the Lamizana camp in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Sunday Jan. 23, 2022
A mutinous soldier fires into the air at the Bobo interchange, near the Lamizana camp in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Sunday Jan. 23, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Sophie Garcia
On Sunday there were reports of heavy gunfire in the capital city Ouagadougou but authorities initially denied there had been any coup attempt.
The military in Burkina Faso declared on Monday that they are now in charge of the country, after clashes in the capital over the weekend. Reports suggest that president Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained by the armed forces.

"I place the responsibility from today on the leaders of this democratic transition, the leaders of the country, to ensure the continuity of the state," the leader of rebels said in a statement, which was broadcast on Twitter.

The military said that a transitional governing body will be established, adding that the country will remain committed to its international obligations.
News of the military takeover came on Sunday after Burkina Faso witnessed massive clashes between protesters and the security forces; demonstrators were demanding that president Kabore resign because he has proved himself unable to quell the terrorist insurgency, which has been plaguing the country for years.
There have been reports of unrest in the army, but Minister of Defence Aime Barthelemy Simpore told state broadcaster RTB it was just "a few barracks" in the capital.
The country's northern regions that border Niger and Mali have been repeatedly targeted by jihadists affiliated with al-Qaeda* and the Daesh* terrorist groups. There was a spike in attacks in recent months, which prompted the Burkina Faso government to evacuate some settlements.
* Daesh (also known as Islamic State, ISIS or IS), and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.
