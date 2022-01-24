Burkina Faso Military Declares They're Now Governing Country

The military in Burkina Faso declared on Monday that they are now in charge of the country, after clashes in the capital over the weekend. Reports suggest that president Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been detained by the armed forces.The military said that a transitional governing body will be established, adding that the country will remain committed to its international obligations.News of the military takeover came on Sunday after Burkina Faso witnessed massive clashes between protesters and the security forces; demonstrators were demanding that president Kabore resign because he has proved himself unable to quell the terrorist insurgency, which has been plaguing the country for years. There have been reports of unrest in the army, but Minister of Defence Aime Barthelemy Simpore told state broadcaster RTB it was just "a few barracks" in the capital.The country's northern regions that border Niger and Mali have been repeatedly targeted by jihadists affiliated with al-Qaeda* and the Daesh* terrorist groups. There was a spike in attacks in recent months, which prompted the Burkina Faso government to evacuate some settlements.* Daesh (also known as Islamic State, ISIS or IS), and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.
On Sunday there were reports of heavy gunfire in the capital city Ouagadougou but authorities initially denied there had been any coup attempt.
"I place the responsibility from today on the leaders of this democratic transition, the leaders of the country, to ensure the continuity of the state," the leader of rebels said in a statement, which was broadcast on Twitter.
