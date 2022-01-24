Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/ambassador-dismisses-reports-of-evacuation-of-russian-embassy-in-us-as-utter-lie-1092490010.html
Ambassador Dismisses Reports of Evacuation of Russian Embassy in US as 'Utter Lie'
Ambassador Dismisses Reports of Evacuation of Russian Embassy in US as 'Utter Lie'
Earlier, several western nations - including the UK and US - reported evacuating families of diplomatic workers from Ukraine amid growing security-related... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T18:35+0000
2022-01-24T18:47+0000
us
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has dismissed reports in social media that Moscow was evacuating its embassy in Washington in connection to the situation in Ukraine as an "utter lie".The ambassador said in an interview with CNN that the embassy has been inundated by media outlets asking that very question since rumours started to spread on social media.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia

Ambassador Dismisses Reports of Evacuation of Russian Embassy in US as 'Utter Lie'

18:35 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 18:47 GMT 24.01.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Earlier, several western nations - including the UK and US - reported evacuating families of diplomatic workers from Ukraine amid growing security-related tensions around the country.
Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has dismissed reports in social media that Moscow was evacuating its embassy in Washington in connection to the situation in Ukraine as an "utter lie".
"All of us in Washington, New York and Houston are working as usual. The embassy has not received any instructions from Moscow, nor from the US State Department [to vacate the building]," Antonov said.
The ambassador said in an interview with CNN that the embassy has been inundated by media outlets asking that very question since rumours started to spread on social media.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese