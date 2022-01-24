https://sputniknews.com/20220124/ambassador-dismisses-reports-of-evacuation-of-russian-embassy-in-us-as-utter-lie-1092490010.html

Ambassador Dismisses Reports of Evacuation of Russian Embassy in US as 'Utter Lie'

Ambassador Dismisses Reports of Evacuation of Russian Embassy in US as 'Utter Lie'

Earlier, several western nations - including the UK and US - reported evacuating families of diplomatic workers from Ukraine amid growing security-related... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T18:35+0000

2022-01-24T18:35+0000

2022-01-24T18:47+0000

us

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has dismissed reports in social media that Moscow was evacuating its embassy in Washington in connection to the situation in Ukraine as an "utter lie".The ambassador said in an interview with CNN that the embassy has been inundated by media outlets asking that very question since rumours started to spread on social media.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, russia