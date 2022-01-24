Ambassador Dismisses Reports of Evacuation of Russian Embassy in US as 'Utter Lie'

Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has dismissed reports in social media that Moscow was evacuating its embassy in Washington in connection to the situation in Ukraine as an "utter lie".The ambassador said in an interview with CNN that the embassy has been inundated by media outlets asking that very question since rumours started to spread on social media.
Earlier, several western nations - including the UK and US - reported evacuating families of diplomatic workers from Ukraine amid growing security-related tensions around the country.
"All of us in Washington, New York and Houston are working as usual. The embassy has not received any instructions from Moscow, nor from the US State Department [to vacate the building]," Antonov said.
