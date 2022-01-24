Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Fake White House' After Biden Jokes About Player's Vaccination Status

https://sputniknews.com/20220124/aaron-rodgers-slams-fake-white-house-after-biden-jokes-about-players-vaccination-status-1092472761.html

Aaron Rodgers did not hold back with his criticism of US President Joe Biden and his administration, questioning the latter’s pandemic response and taking personal shots at his public speaking abilities.The CDC study that Rodgers is referring to states, “​​Among 1,228,664 persons who completed primary vaccination during December 2020–October 2021, a total of 2,246 (18.0 per 10,000 vaccinated persons) developed COVID-19 and 189 (1.5 per 10,000) had a severe outcome, including 36 who died.”The CDC also found that 77.8% of those who died had four or more underlying risk factors. However, the study only measured the health outcomes of vaccinated individuals who contracted COVID, and of that group 36 people died out of a sample of over 1.2 million.An earlier CDC study found that, between October and November of 2021, unvaccinated people were 13.9 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 53.2 times more likely to die from the disease.Rodgers, in a long speech, voiced his displeasure with what he believes is censorship by the Biden administration.Rodgers’ displeasure with Biden may also be personal. Earlier in the year, a video surfaced of Biden making a tongue-in-cheek reference to Rodgers’ refusal to be vaccinated.While touring Kentucky in the wake of a series of devastating tornadoes, Biden was filmed speaking to a woman wearing a Green Bay Packers hat and sweater, knowing, apparently, that Rodgers is currently the quarterback for the team. After a short conversation, Biden ended the encounter by saying, "Tell that quarterback he's gotta get the vaccine."Rodgers, ahead of the NFL season, notoriously misled the media over his vaccination status, becoming a target of widespread ridicule and polarizing the anti-vax movement. When asked in the pre-season if he was vaccinated, he lied: "Yeah, I've been immunized."The media did not press Rodgers on what he meant by “immunized,” and the sports professional continued to behave as if he was vaccinated. The NFL enacted rules that put restraints on unvaccinated players, requiring them to wear masks when engaging with the media, something Rodgers refused to do.Rodgers’ status as unvaccinated likely would have remained outside of public knowledge if it wasn’t for a positive COVID test that forced him to miss a game in the beginning of November, 2021.Shortly after his positive test, Rodgers, during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, explained that he was, in fact, not vaccinated, and that he had no plans to become vaccinated. He claimed at the time to have an allergy to an ingredient in mRNA vaccines, but did not specify the ingredient. He also said that he wouldn’t receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to concerns over blood clots.With the revelation that Rodgers was not vaccinated, journalists and fans alike were scathing in their criticism. Rodgers, unhappy with his portrayal in the media and with fans as a liar, pushed back.Rodgers did not specify the immunization process he participated in.Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday. Rodgers had been considered to be the MVP favorite after throwing for 37 touchdowns against only four interceptions. It would have been his fourth MVP award in his career and second consecutive.

