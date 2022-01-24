https://sputniknews.com/20220124/29-russian-firms-backed-by-russian-export-centre-to-take-part-at-arab-health-2022-exhibition-1092487568.html

29 Russian Firms Backed by Russian Export Centre to Take Part at Arab Health 2022 Exhibition

29 Russian Firms Backed by Russian Export Centre to Take Part at Arab Health 2022 Exhibition

Moscow (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) presented 29 exhibitors at the leading international medical and healthcare exhibition

The largest maker of autonomous service robots in Russia and Europe presented developments in mechatronics, electronics, AI and neural networks. There are more than 650 robots already operating in 43 countries around the world, from Canada to Australia. Many of the exhibitors have more than 15 years' experience in exporting products to European markets.During the fair, exhibitors will meet with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to discuss opportunities to export services and products through DHA healthcare facilities, including Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta Hospitals, 12 healthcare centres, 17 medical fitness centres and six specialised centres.Furthermore, Russian exporters will meet with representatives of major players in the Dubai and Gulf healthcare market: Bin Ali Medical Supplies LLC, Pharma Land LLC, Medicom Pharma & Medical Equipment Store LLC. On the agenda is “Exporting medical products to the UAE market: Practical advice and recommendations for Russian manufacturers”.

2022

