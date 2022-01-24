29 Russian Firms Backed by Russian Export Centre to Take Part at Arab Health 2022 Exhibition
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinnikov/
Moscow (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) presented 29 exhibitors at the leading international medical and healthcare exhibition, Arab Health 2022, that has started in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and occupies an area of more than 500 square metres.
“The exhibitors include leading companies involved in developing and producing state-of-the-art medical products. They showcased the latest developments in nuclear and environmental safety, gas analysers to test for diseases rapidly, radiation monitoring systems, non-invasive portable products that can replace a physiotherapy room, as well as electroneuromyographs and devices to study the brain’s capacity, VR-based medical simulators and innovative products for training medical staff”, the Russian Export Centre (REC) said.
The largest maker of autonomous service robots in Russia and Europe presented developments in mechatronics, electronics, AI and neural networks. There are more than 650 robots already operating in 43 countries around the world, from Canada to Australia. Many of the exhibitors have more than 15 years' experience in exporting products to European markets.
“Arab Health is the Middle East's biggest and the world's second-largest exhibition in the medical and pharmaceutical sector, and we need to expand Russian companies' presence on such a large platform. We traditionally organise targeted negotiations for our exporters with potential buyers, and this year we have planned to hold more than 200 such negotiations. Already on the first day we managed to hold more than 40 productive business meetings in MatchMaking format. Buyers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan and Iraq have expressed particular interest,” REC's chief executive Veronika Nikishina said.
During the fair, exhibitors will meet with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to discuss opportunities to export services and products through DHA healthcare facilities, including Latifa, Dubai, Rashid and Hatta Hospitals, 12 healthcare centres, 17 medical fitness centres and six specialised centres.
Furthermore, Russian exporters will meet with representatives of major players in the Dubai and Gulf healthcare market: Bin Ali Medical Supplies LLC, Pharma Land LLC, Medicom Pharma & Medical Equipment Store LLC. On the agenda is “Exporting medical products to the UAE market: Practical advice and recommendations for Russian manufacturers”.