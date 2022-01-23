Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/vaccine-protests-hit-brussels-as-coronavirus-numbers-peak-in-belgium-1092460666.html
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
Despite registering 70,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day last week, Belgium has eased pandemic restrictions slightly. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
belgium
brussels
protests
vaccination
anti-vaccination
coronavirus
covid-19
Sputnik comes live from Brussels, as COVID sceptics march through the city "for freedom, democracy and human rights". The Belgian authorities have extended opening hours for bars and restaurants from 11 p.m. to midnight and allowed certain indoor activities to resume, citing a successful vaccination campaign: at least 89 percent of adults in the country are believed to be fully vaccinated, and 67 percent have received a booster jab.Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium

10:47 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 23.01.2022)
Students shout slogans during a protest against the isolation and precariousness due to the COVID-19 partial lockdown restrictions in Brussels, Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Students shout slogans during a protest against the isolation and precariousness due to the COVID-19 partial lockdown restrictions in Brussels, Thursday, March 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
Despite registering 70,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day last week, Belgium has eased pandemic restrictions slightly.
Sputnik comes live from Brussels, as COVID sceptics march through the city "for freedom, democracy and human rights".
The Belgian authorities have extended opening hours for bars and restaurants from 11 p.m. to midnight and allowed certain indoor activities to resume, citing a successful vaccination campaign: at least 89 percent of adults in the country are believed to be fully vaccinated, and 67 percent have received a booster jab.
Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
