Sputnik comes live from Brussels, as COVID sceptics march through the city "for freedom, democracy and human rights". The Belgian authorities have extended opening hours for bars and restaurants from 11 p.m. to midnight and allowed certain indoor activities to resume, citing a successful vaccination campaign: at least 89 percent of adults in the country are believed to be fully vaccinated, and 67 percent have received a booster jab.Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!
belgium
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
Despite registering 70,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day last week, Belgium has eased pandemic restrictions slightly.
Sputnik comes live from Brussels, as COVID sceptics march through the city "for freedom, democracy and human rights".
The Belgian authorities have extended opening hours for bars and restaurants from 11 p.m. to midnight and allowed certain indoor activities to resume, citing a successful vaccination campaign: at least 89 percent of adults in the country are believed to be fully vaccinated, and 67 percent have received a booster jab.