https://sputniknews.com/20220123/vaccine-protests-hit-brussels-as-coronavirus-numbers-peak-in-belgium-1092460666.html

Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium

Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium

Despite registering 70,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day last week, Belgium has eased pandemic restrictions slightly. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T10:47+0000

2022-01-23T10:47+0000

2022-01-23T10:52+0000

belgium

brussels

protests

vaccination

anti-vaccination

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082334564_0:239:3073:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_b51493472edc2356c82a739094812a0a.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Brussels, as COVID sceptics march through the city "for freedom, democracy and human rights". The Belgian authorities have extended opening hours for bars and restaurants from 11 p.m. to midnight and allowed certain indoor activities to resume, citing a successful vaccination campaign: at least 89 percent of adults in the country are believed to be fully vaccinated, and 67 percent have received a booster jab.Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!

belgium

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium 2022-01-23T10:47+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belgium, brussels, protests, vaccination, anti-vaccination, coronavirus, covid-19, видео