US State Department Officially Orders Diplomats' Families, Non-Essential Staffers to Leave Ukraine
23:21 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 23:50 GMT 23.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA woman holds a Ukraine flag and looks up at the traditional Ukrainian bread and salt in front of the US embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in support of Donald Trump hours before he is to be sworn in as president of the United States.
The United States Department of State (DOS) has ordered the departure of eligible family members from its embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. The DOS also authorized the voluntary departure of direct hire employees. The orders are in response to reports that "Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine."
On Sunday, the DOS upgraded Ukraine's level four travel advisory, stating, "Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19."
The country had already been at level four due to COVID-19 concerns.
The DOS asked all American citizens in Ukraine to depart the country as soon as possible.
The possibility of Russian military action in Ukraine would severely limit the US Embassy's ability to provide services to Americans in Ukraine, according to the DOS.
New: State Department orders the departure of family members of US personnel at embassy in Kyiv due to “threat of Russian military action.” Non-essential staff are told they can leave. pic.twitter.com/IgxoEC0UeR— John Hudson (@John_Hudson) January 23, 2022
On Saturday, the DOS had denied reports that they were planning on evacuating family members of those at their Kiev embassy.
Ukraine, the United States, and its NATO allies have accused Russia of amassing over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian-Russian border. The Kremlin has refuted the claims and has pointed to NATO military activity near Russia as a threat to their security.
Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterparts to come to an understanding to deescalate the situation. The Kremlin has presented the US with its security proposals, which include NATO agreeing not to add members eastwards and deploy offensive weapons in the countries bordering Russia. The United States has yet to provide a formal response.