Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/us-state-department-officially-orders-diplomats-families-non-essential-staffers-to-leave-ukraine-1092472680.html
US State Department Officially Orders Diplomats' Families, Non-Essential Staffers to Leave Ukraine
US State Department Officially Orders Diplomats' Families, Non-Essential Staffers to Leave Ukraine
The United States Department of State (DOS) has ordered the departure of eligible family members from its embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. The DOS also authorized the... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T23:21+0000
2022-01-23T23:50+0000
ukraine
kiev
us embassy in kiev
us state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107685/67/1076856717_0:198:2939:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_1598f5917477e295eced3469cd9b0be6.jpg
On Sunday, the DOS upgraded Ukraine's level four travel advisory, stating, "Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19."The country had already been at level four due to COVID-19 concerns.The DOS asked all American citizens in Ukraine to depart the country as soon as possible.The possibility of Russian military action in Ukraine would severely limit the US Embassy's ability to provide services to Americans in Ukraine, according to the DOS.On Saturday, the DOS had denied reports that they were planning on evacuating family members of those at their Kiev embassy. Ukraine, the United States, and its NATO allies have accused Russia of amassing over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian-Russian border. The Kremlin has refuted the claims and has pointed to NATO military activity near Russia as a threat to their security. Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterparts to come to an understanding to deescalate the situation. The Kremlin has presented the US with its security proposals, which include NATO agreeing not to add members eastwards and deploy offensive weapons in the countries bordering Russia. The United States has yet to provide a formal response.
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107685/67/1076856717_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_206afd1b43b8f14c00d599820908db6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, kiev, us embassy in kiev, us state department

US State Department Officially Orders Diplomats' Families, Non-Essential Staffers to Leave Ukraine

23:21 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 23:50 GMT 23.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA woman holds a Ukraine flag and looks up at the traditional Ukrainian bread and salt in front of the US embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in support of Donald Trump hours before he is to be sworn in as president of the United States.
A woman holds a Ukraine flag and looks up at the traditional Ukrainian bread and salt in front of the US embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in support of Donald Trump hours before he is to be sworn in as president of the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The United States Department of State (DOS) has ordered the departure of eligible family members from its embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. The DOS also authorized the voluntary departure of direct hire employees. The orders are in response to reports that "Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine."
On Sunday, the DOS upgraded Ukraine's level four travel advisory, stating, "Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19."
The country had already been at level four due to COVID-19 concerns.
The DOS asked all American citizens in Ukraine to depart the country as soon as possible.
The possibility of Russian military action in Ukraine would severely limit the US Embassy's ability to provide services to Americans in Ukraine, according to the DOS.
On Saturday, the DOS had denied reports that they were planning on evacuating family members of those at their Kiev embassy.
Ukraine, the United States, and its NATO allies have accused Russia of amassing over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian-Russian border. The Kremlin has refuted the claims and has pointed to NATO military activity near Russia as a threat to their security.
Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterparts to come to an understanding to deescalate the situation. The Kremlin has presented the US with its security proposals, which include NATO agreeing not to add members eastwards and deploy offensive weapons in the countries bordering Russia. The United States has yet to provide a formal response.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese