US State Department Officially Orders Diplomats' Families, Non-Essential Staffers to Leave Ukraine

On Sunday, the DOS upgraded Ukraine's level four travel advisory, stating, "Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19."The country had already been at level four due to COVID-19 concerns.The DOS asked all American citizens in Ukraine to depart the country as soon as possible.The possibility of Russian military action in Ukraine would severely limit the US Embassy's ability to provide services to Americans in Ukraine, according to the DOS.On Saturday, the DOS had denied reports that they were planning on evacuating family members of those at their Kiev embassy. Ukraine, the United States, and its NATO allies have accused Russia of amassing over 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian-Russian border. The Kremlin has refuted the claims and has pointed to NATO military activity near Russia as a threat to their security. Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterparts to come to an understanding to deescalate the situation. The Kremlin has presented the US with its security proposals, which include NATO agreeing not to add members eastwards and deploy offensive weapons in the countries bordering Russia. The United States has yet to provide a formal response.

