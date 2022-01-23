https://sputniknews.com/20220123/us-senator-chris-coons-sending-american-troops-to-ukraine-would-be-sacrificing-them-1092458172.html

US Senator Chris Coons: Sending American Troops to Ukraine Would Be 'Sacrificing Them'

US Senator Chris Coons: Sending American Troops to Ukraine Would Be 'Sacrificing Them'

The comments come as tensions between Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have been exacerbated due to allegations that over 100,000 Russian troops have been amassed along the border between the two countries.Coons explained his response to the hypothetical invasion.Coons, a vocal political ally of US President Joe Biden, is working to create legislation that “would provide material support to Ukraine,” and believes Congress must act quickly to pass additional sanctions on Russia.Coons came to Biden’s defense over comments that the latter made during a Wednesday news conference.At the time, Biden said of the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that it “depends on what [Russian President Vladimir Putin] does as to what extent we’re going to be able to get total unity on the NATO front."US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian officials this week over the situation, with the Biden administration urging the use of diplomatic channels to ease the conflict.Tensions stemming from alleged Russian aggression have been raging for months despite repeated remarks from Moscow that it has zero intention to cross into Ukraine. Russia has previously noted that it sees Western nations using said aggression claims as a pretext for NATO allies to bulk up their presence in the region, especially along Russia's borders.

