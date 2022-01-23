https://sputniknews.com/20220123/us-navy-says-detained-ship-from-iran-carrying-weapons-for-houthi-movement-1092461209.html

US Navy Says Detained Ship From Iran Carrying Cargo for Houthi Movement

US Navy Says Detained Ship From Iran Carrying Cargo for Houthi Movement

The vessel was transporting 40 tonnes of fertiliser, which could potentially be used to create explosives. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T09:34+0000

2022-01-23T09:34+0000

2022-01-23T10:29+0000

yemen

us

iran

houthi rebels

us navy

houthi movement

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082555006_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_fa7a0a9e357b5ddd31b47d9aa503f912.jpg

The American Navy has detained a ship in the Gulf of Oman with cargo for the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Navy said in a statement that its guided-missile destroyer, the USS Cole, and patrol ships had halted and searched the sailboat that was en route to war-hit Yemen last Tuesday.About 40 tonnes of urea fertiliser, known to be a key ingredient in homemade improvised explosive devices, were hidden on board, according to the statement. The Iranian authorities have not commented on the matter yet.The statement comes as British oficials claimed on Sunday that a Royal Navy ship had captured illegal drugs worth about $26 million from a boat sailing through the Gulf of Oman on 15 January. The officials did not specify where the narcotics came from and the smuggling vessel's final destination.The developments follow Houthi militants last month launching a massive missile and drone attack on military and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. A Houthi spokesperson claimed that a number of drones and missiles targeted the Ministry of Defence, King Khalid Airport, King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, as well as many other military sites.Yemen has been ravaged by a conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for almost seven years. The situation was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land, and sea operations against the Houthi movement.Since February 2020, the Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni Army in Marib to gain control over the province, which is also a political, military, and economic centre.

yemen

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

yemen, us, iran, houthi rebels, us navy, houthi movement, weapons