Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/us-navy-says-detained-ship-from-iran-carrying-weapons-for-houthi-movement-1092461209.html
US Navy Says Detained Ship From Iran Carrying Cargo for Houthi Movement
US Navy Says Detained Ship From Iran Carrying Cargo for Houthi Movement
The vessel was transporting 40 tonnes of fertiliser, which could potentially be used to create explosives. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T09:34+0000
2022-01-23T10:29+0000
yemen
us
iran
houthi rebels
us navy
houthi movement
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082555006_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_fa7a0a9e357b5ddd31b47d9aa503f912.jpg
The American Navy has detained a ship in the Gulf of Oman with cargo for the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Navy said in a statement that its guided-missile destroyer, the USS Cole, and patrol ships had halted and searched the sailboat that was en route to war-hit Yemen last Tuesday.About 40 tonnes of urea fertiliser, known to be a key ingredient in homemade improvised explosive devices, were hidden on board, according to the statement. The Iranian authorities have not commented on the matter yet.The statement comes as British oficials claimed on Sunday that a Royal Navy ship had captured illegal drugs worth about $26 million from a boat sailing through the Gulf of Oman on 15 January. The officials did not specify where the narcotics came from and the smuggling vessel's final destination.The developments follow Houthi militants last month launching a massive missile and drone attack on military and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. A Houthi spokesperson claimed that a number of drones and missiles targeted the Ministry of Defence, King Khalid Airport, King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, as well as many other military sites.Yemen has been ravaged by a conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for almost seven years. The situation was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land, and sea operations against the Houthi movement.Since February 2020, the Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni Army in Marib to gain control over the province, which is also a political, military, and economic centre.
yemen
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082555006_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_ff5e878e05680a659c94813e85c370bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yemen, us, iran, houthi rebels, us navy, houthi movement, weapons

US Navy Says Detained Ship From Iran Carrying Cargo for Houthi Movement

09:34 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 23.01.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Official U.S. Navy Page / USS Sterett (DDG 104) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) steams through the night in the Gulf of Oman
The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) steams through the night in the Gulf of Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Official U.S. Navy Page / USS Sterett (DDG 104)
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The vessel was transporting 40 tonnes of fertiliser, which could potentially be used to create explosives.
The American Navy has detained a ship in the Gulf of Oman with cargo for the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The Navy said in a statement that its guided-missile destroyer, the USS Cole, and patrol ships had halted and searched the sailboat that was en route to war-hit Yemen last Tuesday.
About 40 tonnes of urea fertiliser, known to be a key ingredient in homemade improvised explosive devices, were hidden on board, according to the statement. The Iranian authorities have not commented on the matter yet.
The statement comes as British oficials claimed on Sunday that a Royal Navy ship had captured illegal drugs worth about $26 million from a boat sailing through the Gulf of Oman on 15 January. The officials did not specify where the narcotics came from and the smuggling vessel's final destination.
The developments follow Houthi militants last month launching a massive missile and drone attack on military and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. A Houthi spokesperson claimed that a number of drones and missiles targeted the Ministry of Defence, King Khalid Airport, King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, as well as many other military sites.
Yemen has been ravaged by a conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for almost seven years. The situation was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land, and sea operations against the Houthi movement.
Since February 2020, the Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni Army in Marib to gain control over the province, which is also a political, military, and economic centre.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese