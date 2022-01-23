https://sputniknews.com/20220123/us-jogger-uses-martial-arts-to-fight-off-scream-inspired-teen-who-planned-sex-games-with-corpse-1092469118.html

US Jogger Uses Martial Arts to Fight off 'Scream-Inspired' Teen Who 'Planned Sex Games With Corpse'

US Jogger Uses Martial Arts to Fight off 'Scream-Inspired' Teen Who 'Planned Sex Games With Corpse'

23.01.2022

Florida police have arrested an 18-year-old local, Logan Smith, after he attacked and attempted to kill a jogger, whose corpse he planned to hide in his closet at home to use it in "his sexual fantasies", state law enforcement has revealed in their report. Unfortunately for the attacker, the runner knew some martial arts moves, which he used to overpower and restrain the assailant until the police arrived.The attacker planned to use a rubber mallet and deodorant spray to stun and disorient the victim, but instead simply tried to strangle him using a clothing robe belt, the report said of Smith's plans. He tossed the belt over the victim’s head and around his neck, but the jogger managed to break free and repel the attack.The victim had never met, spoken to, or even seen the attacker before the assault. Smith, however, had been watching the jogger for six weeks studying his routine and the circuit he followed which went close to the teen's house. The 18-year-old also allegedly claimed that he decided to implement his murderous plan after watching the film "Scream".In an interview with Fox News, the boyfriend of Smith's mother described the young man as a "loner" and revealed that the teen has been struggling mentally for five years ever since his biological father died in a car crash. Still, the attempted murder came as a shock to the family.Smith is now facing charges of attempted murder. It is unclear at the moment whether his mental condition will be evaluated during the trial.

