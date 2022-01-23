Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/uk-chief-whip-rejects-female-tory-mps-muslimness-claims-attributed-to-him-as-defamatory-1092460141.html
UK Chief Whip Rejects Female Tory MP's 'Muslimness' Claims Attributed to Him as 'Defamatory'
UK Chief Whip Rejects Female Tory MP's 'Muslimness' Claims Attributed to Him as 'Defamatory'
In an interview with The Times on Sunday, former UK Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani argued that her Muslim faith had been raised as a problem at a Downing... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T08:20+0000
2022-01-23T08:20+0000
boris johnson
parliament
islamophobia
government
whip
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/33/1078643320_0:141:1800:1154_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd6d33e7bdd1eaa7bdd908c0bade74f.jpg
UK Chief Whip Mark Spencer has said that a female Tory lawmaker was referring to him when she claimed she was sacked as transport minister in 2020 partly because her Muslim faith was making colleagues feal uneasy.Spencer tweeted on Sunday that "to ensure other whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about".At the same time, he argued that "these accusations are completely false" and he considers them "to be defamatory", adding that he "never used those words attributed" to him.The chief whip expressed disappointment that "when this issue was raised" in March 2020, Ghani refused "to refer the matter to the Conservative Party for a formal investigation".The report also prompted Johnson to extend apologies for any offence caused by his past Islam-related remarks, including those in a newspaper column in which he referred to women wearing burqas as "going around looking like letterboxes".Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has, meanwhile, called to launch a probe into Ghani's claims, warning that "there is no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in our Conservative Party".This followed Ghani claiming in an interview with The Times that she was told that at the 2020 reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that "Muslimness" was raised as an "issue", and that her "Muslim woman minister" status was making colleagues "uncomfortable".The ex-transport minister also alleged that she was told "there were concerns" that she "wasn't loyal to the party" as she "didn't do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations". According to her, all this "was like being punched in the stomach".A spokesperson for the whips' office rejected Ghani's claims as "categorically untrue", stressing that the Conservative Party did not tolerate racism or discrimination.The whips' office remains under scrutiny amid accusations that they used blackmail to intimidate those lawmakers who want to force the PM out of office over the "partygate" scandal. The MPs are awaiting the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray's report on a host of No 10 lockdown-breaking parties held in 2020 and 2021. The report is expected to be released next week.William Wragg, a senior Tory backbencher who first raised the "intimidation" allegations that Johnson rejects, has since lauded Ghani's resolve regarding her interview with The Times."Nus is very brave to speak out. I was truly appalled to learn of her experience. She shows such strength and integrity supporting others. I am proud to have her as my friend and colleague", Wragg tweeted.
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/bojos-resignation-the-only-way-to-bring-partygate-episode-to-an-end-tory-mp-says-1092290457.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/33/1078643320_38:0:1762:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_710dc6a5bd481b6e52b87181f971829f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, parliament, islamophobia, government, whip, uk

UK Chief Whip Rejects Female Tory MP's 'Muslimness' Claims Attributed to Him as 'Defamatory'

08:20 GMT 23.01.2022
© Wikimedia CommonsUK Houses of Parliament
UK Houses of Parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© Wikimedia Commons
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In an interview with The Times on Sunday, former UK Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani argued that her Muslim faith had been raised as a problem at a Downing Street "reshuffle meeting" in February 2020, where she purportedly felt like she was "being punched in the stomach".
UK Chief Whip Mark Spencer has said that a female Tory lawmaker was referring to him when she claimed she was sacked as transport minister in 2020 partly because her Muslim faith was making colleagues feal uneasy.
Spencer tweeted on Sunday that "to ensure other whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about".
At the same time, he argued that "these accusations are completely false" and he considers them "to be defamatory", adding that he "never used those words attributed" to him.
The chief whip expressed disappointment that "when this issue was raised" in March 2020, Ghani refused "to refer the matter to the Conservative Party for a formal investigation".

Spencer also argued that he had "provided evidence to the Singh Investigation into Islamophobia which concluded that there was no credible basis for the claims". The whip was apparently referring to a report in May 2021 that scolded the Boris Johnson government's position on complaints of discrimination against Muslims in Britain.

The report also prompted Johnson to extend apologies for any offence caused by his past Islam-related remarks, including those in a newspaper column in which he referred to women wearing burqas as "going around looking like letterboxes".
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has, meanwhile, called to launch a probe into Ghani's claims, warning that "there is no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in our Conservative Party".

"Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague, and a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly and racism rooted out", Zahawi said.

This followed Ghani claiming in an interview with The Times that she was told that at the 2020 reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that "Muslimness" was raised as an "issue", and that her "Muslim woman minister" status was making colleagues "uncomfortable".
The ex-transport minister also alleged that she was told "there were concerns" that she "wasn't loyal to the party" as she "didn't do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations". According to her, all this "was like being punched in the stomach".
A spokesperson for the whips' office rejected Ghani's claims as "categorically untrue", stressing that the Conservative Party did not tolerate racism or discrimination.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face covering to stop the spread of coronavirus, carries his notes in a ministerial folder as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on December 15, 2021, to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
BoJo's Resignation 'the Only Way to Bring Partygate Episode to an End', Tory MP Says
16 January, 05:58 GMT
The whips' office remains under scrutiny amid accusations that they used blackmail to intimidate those lawmakers who want to force the PM out of office over the "partygate" scandal. The MPs are awaiting the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray's report on a host of No 10 lockdown-breaking parties held in 2020 and 2021. The report is expected to be released next week.
William Wragg, a senior Tory backbencher who first raised the "intimidation" allegations that Johnson rejects, has since lauded Ghani's resolve regarding her interview with The Times.
"Nus is very brave to speak out. I was truly appalled to learn of her experience. She shows such strength and integrity supporting others. I am proud to have her as my friend and colleague", Wragg tweeted.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese