UAE Prohibits Drone Flying Operations for Enthusiasts Following Houthi Attack on Abu Dhabi

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) of the United Arab Emirates have banned flying drones operations for enthusiasts in light of the recent drone attack on Abu Dhabi.

The ministry added that the decision was coordinated with the General Authority for Civil Aviation and was aimed at "ensuring the safety of lives and property, preserving them from unsafe bad practices."The statement noted that the exception was made for organisations filming using drones. However, now such entities need to get permission from the authorities.On Monday, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others. The rebels claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was a response to the UAE's involvement in hostilities against the movement.In response to the recent drone attacks, the Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE, launched a campaign against the Houthis, targeting their warehouses and other infrastructure in Yemen. The movement accused the coalition of bombing residential areas in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, destroying houses and killing over 20 people.Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The conflict has created arguably the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world.

