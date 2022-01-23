UAE Prohibits Drone Flying Operations for Enthusiasts Following Houthi Attack on Abu Dhabi
© KARIM SAHIBA general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019.
© KARIM SAHIB
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ministry of Interior (MOI) of the United Arab Emirates have banned flying drones operations for enthusiasts in light of the recent drone attack on Abu Dhabi carried out by the Houthi rebels controlling northern Yemen.
"MOI is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircraft. This encompasses also air and sail spots", the ministry said in a statement published on its official website on Saturday.
The ministry added that the decision was coordinated with the General Authority for Civil Aviation and was aimed at "ensuring the safety of lives and property, preserving them from unsafe bad practices."
The statement noted that the exception was made for organisations filming using drones. However, now such entities need to get permission from the authorities.
© MOHAMMED HUWAISNewly recruited Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 3, 2017.
Newly recruited Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 3, 2017.
© MOHAMMED HUWAIS
On Monday, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others. The rebels claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was a response to the UAE's involvement in hostilities against the movement.
In response to the recent drone attacks, the Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE, launched a campaign against the Houthis, targeting their warehouses and other infrastructure in Yemen. The movement accused the coalition of bombing residential areas in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, destroying houses and killing over 20 people.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The conflict has created arguably the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world.