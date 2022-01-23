Registration was successful!
Live Video: SpaceX CRS-24 Cargo Ship Undocks From ISS to Return to Earth
Turkey Signs Deals on Sale of Bayraktar TB2 Drones to 16 Countries
Turkey Signs Deals on Sale of Bayraktar TB2 Drones to 16 Countries
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has concluded contracts to sell domestically produced Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) to 16 countries and signed... 23.01.2022
The official highlighted increased demand for Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs.Also on Sunday, the Turkish defense minister said that talks between Ankara and Washington on supplies of the F-16 fighter jets were positive.On Thursday, the CNN-Turk broadcaster citing US sources reported that Washington might approve Turkey's request for buying F-16 aircraft to strengthen allied nations in the Black Sea region.
Turkey Signs Deals on Sale of Bayraktar TB2 Drones to 16 Countries

16:36 GMT 23.01.2022
© AP Photo / DHA A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen shortly after its landing at an airport in Gecitkala, known as Lefkoniko in Greek, in Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© AP Photo / DHA
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has concluded contracts to sell domestically produced Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) to 16 countries and signed the first export contract for the Bayraktar Akinci UCAVs, the CEO of the Turkish Baykar technology company said on Sunday.
"Bayraktar TB2 have successfully completed 420,000 hours, and purchase contracts for them have been concluded with 16 countries. Apart from that, the first export contract was signed regarding the Bayraktar Akinci combat UAV. Supplies under the contract are planned for 2023," Haluk Bayraktar said.
The official highlighted increased demand for Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs.
Also on Sunday, the Turkish defense minister said that talks between Ankara and Washington on supplies of the F-16 fighter jets were positive.
"Official requests for supply and modernization of new F-16s were made. After that, a delegation went to the US, and the negotiations were positive. We made our position clear. [We] explained that this would also help strengthen NATO. If Turkey is strong, it is strong in NATO. Turkey's strength is NATO's strength," Hulusi Akar said, as quoted by the Turkish Milliyet newspaper.
On Thursday, the CNN-Turk broadcaster citing US sources reported that Washington might approve Turkey's request for buying F-16 aircraft to strengthen allied nations in the Black Sea region.
