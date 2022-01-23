Registration was successful!
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
Tom Cruise-Linked Firm Mocked for Its 'Sex Toy-Like' Space Station Design
Tom Cruise-Linked Firm Mocked for Its 'Sex Toy-Like' Space Station Design
Some people believe it looks like a PS controller - but others feel it resembles something a little different, and designed for another kind of game. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.), the company which is said to be producing Tom Cruise's new movie, has announced plans to build the first film studio/arena in space. The plan stipulates that space station builder Axiom Space, which has its own partnership with NASA, will start the project by creating the Axiom Hub 1 module and attaching it to the ISS. Then, the company will build the outside of the station and reattach the hub to it. Meanwhile, S.E.E. plans to create its own module, S.E.E.-1. It is expected to be available to individuals who want to film or live stream content in space, "including ﬁlms, television, music, and sports events", according to the company.This ambitious project has drawn a lot of attention from netizens, but not for the reasons you might think: users started mocking the station for its design because it is really close to that of a famous Hitachi sex toy.
13:52 GMT 23.01.2022
Some people believe it looks like a PS controller - but others feel it resembles something a little different, and designed for another kind of game.
Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.), the company which is said to be producing Tom Cruise's new movie, has announced plans to build the first film studio/arena in space.
The plan stipulates that space station builder Axiom Space, which has its own partnership with NASA, will start the project by creating the Axiom Hub 1 module and attaching it to the ISS. Then, the company will build the outside of the station and reattach the hub to it.
Meanwhile, S.E.E. plans to create its own module, S.E.E.-1. It is expected to be available to individuals who want to film or live stream content in space, "including ﬁlms, television, music, and sports events", according to the company.
This ambitious project has drawn a lot of attention from netizens, but not for the reasons you might think: users started mocking the station for its design because it is really close to that of a famous Hitachi sex toy.
