https://sputniknews.com/20220123/tom-cruise-linked-firm-mocked-for-its-sex-toy-like-space-station-design--1092465244.html

Tom Cruise-Linked Firm Mocked for Its 'Sex Toy-Like' Space Station Design

Tom Cruise-Linked Firm Mocked for Its 'Sex Toy-Like' Space Station Design

Some people believe it looks like a PS controller - but others feel it resembles something a little different, and designed for another kind of game. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T13:52+0000

2022-01-23T13:52+0000

2022-01-23T13:52+0000

tom cruise

hitachi

space

sex toys

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092465839_0:68:947:600_1920x0_80_0_0_213bd485add2fe2601a837586819c4d7.jpg

Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.), the company which is said to be producing Tom Cruise's new movie, has announced plans to build the first film studio/arena in space. The plan stipulates that space station builder Axiom Space, which has its own partnership with NASA, will start the project by creating the Axiom Hub 1 module and attaching it to the ISS. Then, the company will build the outside of the station and reattach the hub to it. Meanwhile, S.E.E. plans to create its own module, S.E.E.-1. It is expected to be available to individuals who want to film or live stream content in space, "including ﬁlms, television, music, and sports events", according to the company.This ambitious project has drawn a lot of attention from netizens, but not for the reasons you might think: users started mocking the station for its design because it is really close to that of a famous Hitachi sex toy.

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

tom cruise, hitachi, space, sex toys