Sputnik is following live the SpaceX CRS-24 cargo ship as it undocks from the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting Earth. The Dragon spacecraft, which arrived at the station on 22 December, brought scientific instruments and Christmas treats for the astronauts. It is scheduled to return to Earth next afternoon, carrying a retired microscope and samples from studies on colloids and cellular signalling.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
SpaceX CRS-24 Cargo Ship Undocks From ISS to Return to Earth
The Dragon was previously scheduled to leave the station on Saturday for a Monday splashdown, but the plan was changed because of poor weather in Florida.
It is scheduled to return to Earth next afternoon, carrying a retired microscope and samples from studies on colloids and cellular signalling.