President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Resigns

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has resigned from his post almost four years after being elected and three years before the end of his term, according to a statement on the presidential website.Sarkissian explained that he was leaving office early because he found himself incapable of affecting the situation in the country and use his powers to resolve systemic problems in its domestic and foreign policies.
Sarkissian assumed his post in April 2018 after winning 90 percent of the votes of the National Assembly's lawmakers, who elect the country's president.
