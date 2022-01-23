Registration was successful!
Live Video: SpaceX CRS-24 Cargo Ship Undocks From ISS to Return to Earth
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Resigns
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Resigns
Sarkissian assumed his post in April 2018 after winning 90 percent of the votes of the National Assembly's lawmakers, who elect the country's president. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has resigned from his post almost four years after being elected and three years before the end of his term, according to a statement on the presidential website.Sarkissian explained that he was leaving office early because he found himself incapable of affecting the situation in the country and use his powers to resolve systemic problems in its domestic and foreign policies.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Resigns

16:19 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 16:35 GMT 23.01.2022)
Sarkissian assumed his post in April 2018 after winning 90 percent of the votes of the National Assembly's lawmakers, who elect the country's president.
The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, has resigned from his post almost four years after being elected and three years before the end of his term, according to a statement on the presidential website.
Sarkissian explained that he was leaving office early because he found himself incapable of affecting the situation in the country and use his powers to resolve systemic problems in its domestic and foreign policies.
