Officials Warn of Hazardous Road Conditions as Storm Dumps Snow, Ice on US Mid-Atlantic, Southeast

While most state- and locally-issued winter weather alerts expired by Saturday afternoon, those in the hardest-affected areas are being advised to shelter in their homes, as several portions of Interstates 85 and 95 remain treacherous following a solidification of the freezing rain. Freezing rain poses a particular threat to roadways as liquid droplets freeze upon contact with surfaces. Sleet occurs when the droplets freeze after encountering a dense layer of freezing air near the surface.Parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia were among the hardest hit by the wintry mix of snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain. Issues associated with the storm have been compounded by below-freezing temperatures and environments with sub-zero wind chills capable of causing frostbite if one's skin is exposed for as short as 30 minutes. Earlier this month, Virginia endured a major highway closure that impacted a 50-mile stretch of I-95 and, in some cases, stranded drivers for some 24 hours. Soon after, transportation officials revealed that responding crews were faced with downed power lines, accidents involving semi-trucks, and trees that fell due to the stress of snow and ice. A total of three people died at the scene, and another man was taken to a hospital. Many motorists caught in traffic were forced to periodically endure below-freezing temperatures in an attempt to conserve fuel. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia's new governor, declared a state of emergency earlier this week "to aid in the response to the impending winter weather" and provide resources to address high accumulations of snow, statewide transportation issues, and potential power outages. Similar emergency orders were preemptively issued by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who warned of associated power outages—particularly for residents in the state's southeastern counties.School closures were also announced in an effort to minimize the number of those on the roads. "It's already below freezing, it's already pure freezing rain, so it looks like this is a textbook event to overperform in terms of the ice accumulation," said Accuweather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer, reporting from North Carolina on Friday. Snowfall amounted to around 6 inches (15 centimeters) in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Operations at Raleigh-Durham International (RDU) Airport have been significantly impacted by the winter downpour, which coated the international airport's runways with ice and likely contributed to a Delta Air Line aircraft sliding accident on Friday.The incoming aircraft's nose gear briefly exited the taxiway around 9 p.m. local time, according to the airport. RDU claimed the plane ultimately "landed safely and rolled into the mud while taxiing." At least 70 flight cancellations have occurred at the North Carolina airport since Friday. No injuries have been reported.

