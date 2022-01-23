Registration was successful!
Majority of Americans View Domestic Terrorism And Right-Wing Militias as a Threat - Poll
Majority of Americans View Domestic Terrorism And Right-Wing Militias as a Threat - Poll
A Economist/YouGov poll has found that over a third of Americans believe that domestic terrorism and right-wing militias pose an immediate and serious threat... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
domestic terrorism
right-wing extremism
poll
03:43 GMT 23.01.2022
Members of the Oath Keepers walk with their personal weapons on the street during protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 11, 2015.
© REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
Nevin Brown
A Economist/YouGov poll has found that over a third of Americans believe that domestic terrorism and right-wing militias pose an immediate and serious threat to the United States and a majority of Americans believe they pose somewhat of a serious threat.
According to the poll, 65% of Americans believe that domestic terrorism poses an immediate and serious threat or a somewhat serious threat to the US. Only 8% of respondents said they present no threat at all.
Americans are less concerned about right-wing militias than they are domestic terrorism; 53% of respondents view right-wing militia groups as an immediate and serious threat or a somewhat serious threat to the US. Another 17% of those polled said they present no threat.
Democrats and Biden voter concerns over right-wing militias and domestic terrorism was relatively equal. Of respondents who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, 65% believe that right-wing militias pose a serious and an immediate threat to the US, and 60% held that same belief about domestic terrorism.
Those that voted for former US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election and those that identify as Republican were far less concerned by right-wing militias than they were by domestic terrorism. Forty-three percent of Trump voters view right-wing militias as no threat to the US, but only 17% held that belief about domestic terrorism.
Women, Democrats, and those with college degrees are more likely to view domestic terrorism and right-wing militias as a serious threat to the United States. Individuals who identify as conservatives were far more likely to believe that domestic terrorism and right-wing militias present no threat to the US.
Socioeconomic factors and whether an individual lived in a rural, urban, or suburban setting did not appear to be a factor.
The poll, conducted between January 15-18, surveyed 1,500 people and had a 2.8% margin for error.
