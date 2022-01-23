Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/kiev-german-navy-chiefs-resignation-for-speech-about-crimea-not-enough-to-restore-trust-in-berlin-1092463184.html
Kiev: German Navy Chief's Resignation for Speech About Crimea Not Enough to Restore Trust in Berlin
Kiev: German Navy Chief's Resignation for Speech About Crimea Not Enough to Restore Trust in Berlin
KIEV (Sputnik) – The resignation of the commander of the German Navy who made controversial remarks about Crimea will not be enough for restoration of Kiev's... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T11:18+0000
2022-01-23T11:22+0000
crimea
europe
russia
ukraine
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102904/83/1029048304_185:0:2816:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_44807c55e2223686cc34dd5fd6baf749.jpg
On Saturday, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Navy commander, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach’s resignation. It came a day after Schonbach said that Crimea would never come back to Ukraine and called the West's accusations of Moscow allegedly planning to invade Ukraine "nonsense".The Ukrainian diplomat welcomed Schonbach's resignation.Russia has repeatedly said that it is open to dialogue with Western countries on the basis of mutual respect, and is not to blame for the deterioration of relations.The Crimean Peninsula became a part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014, where nearly 96% of Crimeans voted to join Russia, but Kiev considers Crimea to be a Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia. Moscow stated that the decision of the Crimean people was made in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimean issue is "closed for good".
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102904/83/1029048304_514:0:2487:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_293639781d4f86036a50fe70cd480033.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
crimea, europe, russia, ukraine, germany

Kiev: German Navy Chief's Resignation for Speech About Crimea Not Enough to Restore Trust in Berlin

11:18 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 23.01.2022)
© AFP 2022 / OLGA MALTSEVAThe Russian Navy flagship missile cruiser 'Moskva' (L) remains docked in the bay of the Crimean city of Sevastopolon March 30, 2014
The Russian Navy flagship missile cruiser 'Moskva' (L) remains docked in the bay of the Crimean city of Sevastopolon March 30, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLGA MALTSEVA
Subscribe
KIEV (Sputnik) – The resignation of the commander of the German Navy who made controversial remarks about Crimea will not be enough for restoration of Kiev's trust in Berlin's politics, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said on Sunday.
On Saturday, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Navy commander, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach’s resignation. It came a day after Schonbach said that Crimea would never come back to Ukraine and called the West's accusations of Moscow allegedly planning to invade Ukraine "nonsense".

"German Arrogance and Megalomania. Though Ukraine welcomes the timely resignation of the Inspector of Navy Kay-Achim Schonbach, this step is not sufficient to restore full trust in German politics. The Government has to change its course towards Kiev", Melnyk wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian diplomat welcomed Schonbach's resignation.
Russia has repeatedly said that it is open to dialogue with Western countries on the basis of mutual respect, and is not to blame for the deterioration of relations.
The Crimean Peninsula became a part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014, where nearly 96% of Crimeans voted to join Russia, but Kiev considers Crimea to be a Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia. Moscow stated that the decision of the Crimean people was made in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimean issue is "closed for good".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese