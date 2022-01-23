https://sputniknews.com/20220123/kiev-german-navy-chiefs-resignation-for-speech-about-crimea-not-enough-to-restore-trust-in-berlin-1092463184.html

Kiev: German Navy Chief's Resignation for Speech About Crimea Not Enough to Restore Trust in Berlin

Kiev: German Navy Chief's Resignation for Speech About Crimea Not Enough to Restore Trust in Berlin

KIEV (Sputnik) – The resignation of the commander of the German Navy who made controversial remarks about Crimea will not be enough for restoration of Kiev's... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T11:18+0000

2022-01-23T11:18+0000

2022-01-23T11:22+0000

crimea

europe

russia

ukraine

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102904/83/1029048304_185:0:2816:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_44807c55e2223686cc34dd5fd6baf749.jpg

On Saturday, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Navy commander, Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbach’s resignation. It came a day after Schonbach said that Crimea would never come back to Ukraine and called the West's accusations of Moscow allegedly planning to invade Ukraine "nonsense".The Ukrainian diplomat welcomed Schonbach's resignation.Russia has repeatedly said that it is open to dialogue with Western countries on the basis of mutual respect, and is not to blame for the deterioration of relations.The Crimean Peninsula became a part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014, where nearly 96% of Crimeans voted to join Russia, but Kiev considers Crimea to be a Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia. Moscow stated that the decision of the Crimean people was made in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimean issue is "closed for good".

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

crimea, europe, russia, ukraine, germany