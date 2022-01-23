https://sputniknews.com/20220123/jan-6-panel-has-questioned-trump-ag-bill-barr--pentagon-officials-chairman-thompson-reveals-1092472081.html

Jan. 6 Panel Has Questioned Trump AG Bill Barr & Pentagon Officials, Chairman Thompson Reveals

Jan. 6 Panel Has Questioned Trump AG Bill Barr & Pentagon Officials, Chairman Thompson Reveals

On Friday, Politico released a December 2020 draft executive order prepared for then-US President Donald Trump a month after the presidential election.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, revealed on Sunday that the 9-member congressional panel has held several conversations with former US Attorney General Bill Barr, and a number of Pentagon officials.The panel intends to hold additional talks with Barr regarding reports about a draft executive order that would have called on US National Guard troops to seize voting machines in several battleground states, including Michigan. If issued, the order would have granted the US Defense Secretary the authority to "seize, collect, retain and analyze all machines, equipment, electronically stored information, and material records required for retention under" US election records laws. The draft also authorized "the appointment of a Special Counsel to oversee this operation and institute all criminal and civil proceedings as appropriate based on the evidence collected and provided all resources necessary to carry out [the] duties consistent with federal laws and the Constitution." The directive was said to have been drafted by an unidentified source and was not signed by Trump. The public release of the draft came alongside a Select Committee statement confirming that the 9-member panel received the last of a number of documents that had been previously obscured. According to Thompson, the panel is casting a wide net in an attempt to get "all the facts and circumstances" surrounding the deadly January 6, 2020, storming of the US Capitol building. Trump ally and lawyer Rudy Giuliani "is clearly" a key player in the probe, Thompson said. Earlier this week, the panel issued a subpoena demanding Giuliani hand over relevant documents and appear for a deposition on February 8.Ivanka Trump, the former president's eldest daughter and adviser, has also been asked to voluntarily cooperate with the investigation. Trump and several other Republican leaders have labeled the House Select Committee's investigation as unconstitutional, political, and a personal attack. "People are entitled to Freedom of Speech, and perhaps there has been no time in our Country’s history where Freedom of Speech has been so totally violated," asserted the former US president, who has consistently repeated his baseless claims of election fraud. "They don’t want to talk about election results because they know they can’t win."Public hearings are scheduled for the spring.

