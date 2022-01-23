https://sputniknews.com/20220123/iphone-magic-siri-can-cast-at-least-ten-harry-potter-spells-1092467954.html

Iphone Magic: Siri Can Cast at Least Ten Harry Potter Spells

Have you ever imagined yourself in Hogwarts, able to cast spells and learn magic tricks from the world of Harry Potter? It seems that technology can offer you... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

It appears that if you have an iPhone with the voice assistant Siri, you are... well, not an actual wizard, but you should be able to cast 10 spells from the magical universe created by J.K. Rowling!You can turn your phone into a magic wand, with the Siri commands doing just what the spells are supposed to do in the books and films. For example, "Lumos!" will turn the torch on, since in the magical world this spell would create a halo of light at the end of the wand.On the contrary, "Nox!" will turn it off - just as the spell would when cast by a wizard.Moving on, you can easily find the apps you need by "Accio!" - a summoning spell from Harry Potter which Siri appears to have mastered as well. All you need is just say the spell and then name the app you need.For further magic, you're going to have to dig into your Siri settings so that spells work properly. There are more spells. "Wingardium Leviosa!" - a levitation spell - automates a search for a flight from your location. You can even get a little rebellious and use "Avada Kedavra" if you want Siri to turn the brightness on your phone to the lowest level and put it into airplane mode. But do you dare to choose the dark side...?The fact that it is only available on iPhone raises the interesting question whether anyone with an Android is by definition a muggle? Not quite - netizens spotted that the same pattern may also work for Samsung's Bixby voice assistant if you set the commands corresponding to the spells. Additionally, some users noted that Lumos and Nox work in Google Assistant.Apparently, our real world has more than enough magic for those willing to look for it.

