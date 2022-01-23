Registration was successful!
Indian Army Soldier's Special Dance Breaks the Internet Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi
Indian Army Soldier's Special Dance Breaks the Internet Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi
India is set to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January, with the national holiday marking the Indian Constitution, which came into effect 72 years ago... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
With just three days to go before India's 73rd Republic Day, the country's armed forces are catching everyone's attention. Against this backdrop, a video of an Indian Army soldier from the Gorkha Rifles regiment enacting a special dance is currently breaking the internet.The video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on the micro-blogging site Twitter has gone viral on the internet, receiving nearly 46,000 views, more than 4,000 likes, and hundreds of comments and retweets.In the video, the military man is seen performing a traditional folk dance called the "Khukuri dance" with the help of a knife.Khukuri is a machete used in many parts of the Indian subcontinent but has been traditionally associated with the Gurkhas of both Nepal and India.The soldier uses the Khukuri (knife) as a prop and puts on a fine show in front of his colleagues as he attempts to impress the crowd with his flexible moves.The video has received much love and praise on Twitter with many lauding the courage of the Indian Army before saluting the force for its service to the nation.
India is set to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January, with the national holiday marking the Indian Constitution, which came into effect 72 years ago in 1950. On this historic occasion every year, troops from the army, navy, and air force take part in a traditional parade in New Delhi, showcasing the nation's military power.
With just three days to go before India's 73rd Republic Day, the country's armed forces are catching everyone's attention. Against this backdrop, a video of an Indian Army soldier from the Gorkha Rifles regiment enacting a special dance is currently breaking the internet.
The video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on the micro-blogging site Twitter has gone viral on the internet, receiving nearly 46,000 views, more than 4,000 likes, and hundreds of comments and retweets.

"Khukri dance of a Gorkha jawan (soldier). It is said that when the Gurkha soldiers enter the field, they only return after fighting till their last breath", Kabra's caption describing the video said.

In the video, the military man is seen performing a traditional folk dance called the "Khukuri dance" with the help of a knife.
Khukuri is a machete used in many parts of the Indian subcontinent but has been traditionally associated with the Gurkhas of both Nepal and India.
The soldier uses the Khukuri (knife) as a prop and puts on a fine show in front of his colleagues as he attempts to impress the crowd with his flexible moves.
The video has received much love and praise on Twitter with many lauding the courage of the Indian Army before saluting the force for its service to the nation.
