Grenadier Guards Reportedly Want to See Kate Middleton as New Colonel Instead of Prince Andrew

2022-01-23T11:18+0000

The UK's Grenadier Guards are believed to want Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, to be their new colonel instead of Prince Andrew, The Times has reported, citing regiment officials.After stripping Prince Andrew of the honour, the Queen has taken over the position by default. The Duke of York has lost all his military titles since allegations surfaced that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a minor.The name of the new colonel, according to an unnamed military official, should have been announced on Monday, but it was delayed. The source specified to The Times that it was not the Duchess, but postponing the announcement means they "have been thinking about it again".There were no official comments from either the Grenadier Guards or the Duchess concerning the matter.Kate Middleton, should she be chosen to take the role, would become the first female colonel of the Grenadier Guards.Prince Andrew became the colonel of the Grenadier Guards after his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017. However, the recent scandalous allegations by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Andrew raped her when she, 17 at the time, was sex trafficked by late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, has cost the Duke of York all his military titles.Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing. Now that the Queen has stripped him of his honours, the Duke of York will have to battle Giuffre's allegations as a private citizen and not as a member of Britain's Royal Family. Media outlets also reported that since he is no longer a working royal, he may lose his taxpayer-paid security detail.

