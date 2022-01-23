Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/grenadier-guards-reportedly-want-to-see-kate-middleton-as-new-colonel-instead-of-prince-andrew-1092462531.html
Grenadier Guards Reportedly Want to See Kate Middleton as New Colonel Instead of Prince Andrew
Grenadier Guards Reportedly Want to See Kate Middleton as New Colonel Instead of Prince Andrew
Embattled Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his military titles in the wake of a sex abuse scandal he faces. Among the titles he lost is colonel of the... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T11:18+0000
2022-01-23T11:18+0000
kate middleton
prince andrew
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092462783_0:286:3072:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_caddaa914e0803aa71846a282c7ce026.jpg
The UK's Grenadier Guards are believed to want Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, to be their new colonel instead of Prince Andrew, The Times has reported, citing regiment officials.After stripping Prince Andrew of the honour, the Queen has taken over the position by default. The Duke of York has lost all his military titles since allegations surfaced that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a minor.The name of the new colonel, according to an unnamed military official, should have been announced on Monday, but it was delayed. The source specified to The Times that it was not the Duchess, but postponing the announcement means they "have been thinking about it again".There were no official comments from either the Grenadier Guards or the Duchess concerning the matter.Kate Middleton, should she be chosen to take the role, would become the first female colonel of the Grenadier Guards.Prince Andrew became the colonel of the Grenadier Guards after his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017. However, the recent scandalous allegations by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Andrew raped her when she, 17 at the time, was sex trafficked by late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, has cost the Duke of York all his military titles.Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing. Now that the Queen has stripped him of his honours, the Duke of York will have to battle Giuffre's allegations as a private citizen and not as a member of Britain's Royal Family. Media outlets also reported that since he is no longer a working royal, he may lose his taxpayer-paid security detail.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092462783_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27c7b5ab797a848076d263ccfe815e51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kate middleton, prince andrew, uk

Grenadier Guards Reportedly Want to See Kate Middleton as New Colonel Instead of Prince Andrew

11:18 GMT 23.01.2022
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamMembers of the British Military's 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards Corps of Drums take part in the changing of the guard ceremony outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, where Prince Andrew's residence is nearby in the grounds of Windsor Great Park, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Members of the British Military's 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards Corps of Drums take part in the changing of the guard ceremony outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, where Prince Andrew's residence is nearby in the grounds of Windsor Great Park, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Embattled Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his military titles in the wake of a sex abuse scandal he faces. Among the titles he lost is colonel of the Grenadier Guards, with the position currently being held by Queen Elizabeth II.
The UK's Grenadier Guards are believed to want Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, to be their new colonel instead of Prince Andrew, The Times has reported, citing regiment officials.

"From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate", a senior official in the Grenadier Guards told the outlet. "We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved, she never seems to put a foot wrong".

After stripping Prince Andrew of the honour, the Queen has taken over the position by default. The Duke of York has lost all his military titles since allegations surfaced that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was a minor.
The name of the new colonel, according to an unnamed military official, should have been announced on Monday, but it was delayed. The source specified to The Times that it was not the Duchess, but postponing the announcement means they "have been thinking about it again".
There were no official comments from either the Grenadier Guards or the Duchess concerning the matter.
Kate Middleton, should she be chosen to take the role, would become the first female colonel of the Grenadier Guards.
Prince Andrew became the colonel of the Grenadier Guards after his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017. However, the recent scandalous allegations by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Andrew raped her when she, 17 at the time, was sex trafficked by late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, has cost the Duke of York all his military titles.
Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing. Now that the Queen has stripped him of his honours, the Duke of York will have to battle Giuffre's allegations as a private citizen and not as a member of Britain's Royal Family. Media outlets also reported that since he is no longer a working royal, he may lose his taxpayer-paid security detail.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese