International
Ghislaine Maxwell Learning Russian in Prison to Avoid Going Insane, Report Says
Ghislaine Maxwell Learning Russian in Prison to Avoid Going Insane, Report Says
The "madam" of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein faces up to 65 years in prison for recruiting and grooming teenagers for him to abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of sex trafficking, is now learning Russian to avoid going insane in her prison cell, The Mail on Sunday has reported. Maxwell is awaiting her sentencing, scheduled for June, in solitary confinement at New York's Metropolitan Detention Centre.According to the newspaper, she is on suicide watch, wearing only paper clothing, and unable to obtain any books, pens, or pencils. However, she is allowed to use a laptop for a few hours a day to learn Russian using a CD language course. According to The Mail on Sunday's source, "it's helping her to keep her mind focused. Studying is helping maintain her sanity".In the meantime, Maxwell's lawyers are fighting for a retrial citing jury impartiality, since two of the jurors in the case confessed they themselves faced sexual abuse as children. Maxwell's legal team believes that those juror's describing their experience during deliberations may have influenced the verdict.The lawyers also claimed that the socialite was prosecuted "by proxy" for Epstein's crimes.Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls. However, the billionaire did not make it to trial - he was found dead in his New York federal jail cell in 2019, after an alleged suicide.
Ghislaine Maxwell Learning Russian in Prison to Avoid Going Insane, Report Says

07:04 GMT 23.01.2022
The "madam" of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein faces up to 65 years in prison for recruiting and grooming teenagers for him to abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of sex trafficking, is now learning Russian to avoid going insane in her prison cell, The Mail on Sunday has reported. Maxwell is awaiting her sentencing, scheduled for June, in solitary confinement at New York's Metropolitan Detention Centre.
According to the newspaper, she is on suicide watch, wearing only paper clothing, and unable to obtain any books, pens, or pencils. However, she is allowed to use a laptop for a few hours a day to learn Russian using a CD language course. According to The Mail on Sunday's source, "it's helping her to keep her mind focused. Studying is helping maintain her sanity".
In the meantime, Maxwell's lawyers are fighting for a retrial citing jury impartiality, since two of the jurors in the case confessed they themselves faced sexual abuse as children. Maxwell's legal team believes that those juror's describing their experience during deliberations may have influenced the verdict.
The lawyers also claimed that the socialite was prosecuted "by proxy" for Epstein's crimes.
Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls. However, the billionaire did not make it to trial - he was found dead in his New York federal jail cell in 2019, after an alleged suicide.
