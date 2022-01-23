https://sputniknews.com/20220123/french-soldier-killed-in-mortar-attack-in-mali-1092465716.html

French Soldier Killed in Mortar Attack in Mali

French Soldier Killed in Mortar Attack in Mali

PARIS (Sputnik) - A French soldier was killed in a mortar attack on the Barkhane military camp in the city of Gao in northern Mali, the French presidential... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T13:46+0000

2022-01-23T13:46+0000

2022-01-23T13:46+0000

france

mali

africa

soldier

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105380/39/1053803982_0:0:4134:2325_1920x0_80_0_0_5476feb5fe363c247ac2954d442fe20a.jpg

According to the statement, Macron expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased soldier, noting the recognition and solidarity of the French people.The president also affirmed the country's determination to continue fighting against terrorism in the region alongside its partners.The France-led counterterrorism mission Barkhane was founded in 2014 to fight terrorism in the African region of Sahel. The mission involved forces of the G5 Sahel countries, including Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Mauritania. In summer 2021, Macron said that Operation Barkhane would be reformed into an international counterterrorist alliance. France has begun reducing its presence in Mali in December 2021.

france

mali

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, mali, africa, soldier