https://sputniknews.com/20220123/former-german-bundeswehr-chief-inspector-against-schonbachs-dismissal-over-crimea-remarks-1092471218.html

Former German Bundeswehr Chief Inspector Against Schonbach's Dismissal Over Crimea Remarks

Former German Bundeswehr Chief Inspector Against Schonbach's Dismissal Over Crimea Remarks

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Former Inspector General of the German Bundeswehr Harald Kujat said on Sunday that he saw no grounds for a disciplinary action against the... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T20:10+0000

2022-01-23T20:10+0000

2022-01-23T20:09+0000

crimea

ukraine

germany

resignation

harald kujat

german bundeswehr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102862/74/1028627403_0:16:5566:3147_1920x0_80_0_0_cd963e9418f6894ac0f4a3a8bcde888f.jpg

On Saturday, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Schonbach's request for resignation. It came a day after Schonbach said that Crimea will never come back to Ukraine and called the West's accusations of Moscow allegedly planning to invade Ukraine "nonsense." The resigned navy commander acknowledged on Twitter his remarks were a mistake following backlash from the public and Kiev.The retired general also saw no issue with Schonbach's remark that Moscow wants to be treated with respect and as an equal by the West, noting that it was exactly what Washington was doing, given that it needed Russia to keep its strongest adversary, China, in check.There are no grounds for disciplinary action against Schonbach since he did not violate the military law or damage the Bundeswehr's reputation, according to the former inspector general.At the same time, he urged all sides to avoid provocative statements in the future and focus on de-escalating tensions, while keeping Ukraine's interests in mind. Kujat also condemned statements made by Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, who compared Germany's refusal to sell lethal weapons to Kiev with the treatment of Ukrainians by Nazi Germany, calling them "disgusting."

https://sputniknews.com/20220122/german-naval-chief-reportedly-resigns-after-backlash-over-remarks-on-putin-crimean-peninsula-1092455983.html

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

crimea, ukraine, germany, resignation, harald kujat, german bundeswehr