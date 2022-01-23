https://sputniknews.com/20220123/ex-wh-adviser-melania-demanded-guests-including-ivanka-sign-in-with-usher-for-residential-entry--1092458873.html

During Trump's single term in the White House, the first lady of the US, Melania Trump, told her husband that all guests who enter the presidential residence must first sign in with the chief usher, according to a series of tweets issued on Saturday by Wolkoff. She emphasized that even Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter and adviser at the time, was required to sign in with Timothy Harleth, the former rooms manager at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. Harleth held the position until early 2021, when US President Joe Biden assumed office. Wolkoff's tweet comes not long after former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham's interview with the 9-person panel. The former press secretary told members of Congress that, in the days leading up to the deadly insurrection on January 6, 2021, then-US President Donald Trump held a series of secret meetings. She also encouraged the panel to look into White House call logs, as Trump was "paranoid of leaks" at the time. Ivanka Trump has also been called on to provide the panel with relevant information on Trump's actions amid the January 6 riot. In a separate Twitter thread, Wolkoff attempted to counter a number of narratives allegedly perpetuated by both the Trump White House and the New York Times. Wolkoff has repeatedly asserted that the reported $26 million she received for planning Trump's inauguration was not pocketed, but paid out to vendors. The thread's first tweet included a copy of her resignation letter to Melania Trump. Wolkoff argued that the work environment was toxic and that Grisham and other staffers were "horribly disrespectful." Wolkoff, like several others who resigned from the Trump administration, published a White House-focused tell-all in the wake of her exit. Prior to the publication of "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," Wolkoff reportedly failed to follow protocol, which calls for a draft copy to be issued to the US Department of Justice. Trump's DoJ alleged in a lawsuit filing that the ex-aide breached her non-disclosure agreement. Both Wolkoff and Simon and Simon & Schuster subsidiary Gallery Books panned the suit as an attempt to block the truth from reaching the public. The suit, which sought out compensation associated with the book, was dismissed by the US Department of Justice's Civil Division in the first few weeks of the Biden administration. "The Department evaluated the case and concluded that dismissal without prejudice was in the best interests of the United States based on the facts and the law," a DoJ official said at the time.

