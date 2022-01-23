EU Flag Burned, Diplomatic HQ Vandalised: Anti-Lockdown Protest Plunges Brussels Into Chaos - Videos

Protesters against the strict coronavirus measures in Brussels were filmed attacking the headquarters of the European External Action Service (EEAS), clashing with police officers and vandalising the buildings.The attackers attempted to smash the front door of the HQ, throwing stones and even using planks as "spears" to try to break the glass.The attack on the EEAS was condemned by Josep Borrell, vice-president of the European Commission.Secretary-General of the EU External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, thanked law enforcement officers for "having protected the EEAS premises from a despicable , shameful attack".Other videos shared on social media show crowds of demonstrators flocking the streets of Brussels, waving flags and chanting slogans. Some protesters are seen kicking fences and clashing with the police, as officers try to confront the demonstrators with tear gas.Someone even set the European flag on fire, according to a video shared by RT reporter Charles Baudry.The Sunday anti-lockdown protests that took place in Brussels were described by AFP as larger than before. On Saturday, other European cities saw similar protests, reportedly organised by more than 600 local associations from all over Europe.
According to the organisers of the anti-lockdown protests in Belgium's capital city, they are not against the health guidelines and COVID measures in general, but rather object to the “undemocratic way” the European governments implement them.
BRUXELLES - Les policiers à l’intérieur du Siège du Service européen pour l'action extérieure (SEAE) sont violemment pris à partis.
