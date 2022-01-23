https://sputniknews.com/20220123/eu-designing-economic-sanctions-against-russia-over-ukraine-austrian-foreign-minister-1092462883.html

EU Designing Economic Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The European Union is working on a new extensive package of economic and financial sanctions against Russia in case the situation around Ukraine escalates, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday.

austria

europe

russia

sanctions

The foreign minister also did not exclude the possibility of Russia's removal from the SWIFT interbank payment system.At the same time, Schallenberg again opposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.Russia has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbass.In December, the Russian government proposed a set of mutual security guarantees in Europe to NATO and the United States, with their response still pending.

austria

austria, europe, russia, sanctions