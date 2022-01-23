https://sputniknews.com/20220123/did-not-age-well-resurfaced-photo-of-harvey-weinstein-holding-emma-watsons-arms-unnerves-redditors-1092464215.html

Did Not Age Well: Resurfaced Photo of Harvey Weinstein Holding Emma Watson's Arms Unnerves Redditors

Harvey Weinstein, a disgraced Hollywood producer and movie mogul, is a convicted sex offender. Before being accused by multiple Hollywood actresses of rape and... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

Reddit users have resurfaced an old photo of British actress Emma Watson and American producer-turned-sex offender Harvey Weinstein, with people now shrugging their shoulders at how "well" the photo aged.In the picture taken in 2011, Watson is seen looking concerned and borderline frightened and uncomfortable as Harvey Weinstein is holding her both arms back.At the time, Weinstein was yet to face the accusations of sexual harassment from dozens of women, including famous actresses like Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Eva Green, Gwyneth Paltrow, and many others. Emma Watson has not made any allegations regarding sexual harassment by Weinstein, but she was among those who stepped forward to publicly condemn the disgraced producer.Looking back, users suggested that Watson wished "her coat had even more buttons" or that she could be "anywhere but there"."I'm always amazed how desirable actresses / musicians like her manage to keep their sanity after being constantly pursued by world-class perverts like this guy", one user said.Referring to Watson's portrayal of Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" franchise, another user came up with a spell the actress could have used if she were indeed a character from the magical universe: "Wingardium Lemme-gosa"."Yeah this image is threatening even without the context of him being a disgusting predator", someone else noted.Another user felt for everyone in the photo except Weinstein."Literally everyone in this photo (excluding weinerstein) looks like they’ve been traumatised for life", they argued.

