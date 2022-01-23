https://sputniknews.com/20220123/burkina-fasos-defence-minister-rejects-reports-on-presidents-detention-1092463936.html

Burkina Faso's Defence Minister Rejects Reports on President's Detention

Burkina Faso's Defence Minister Rejects Reports on President's Detention

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The defense minister of Burkina Faso has rejected reports on detention of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and said that the situation... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T12:05+0000

2022-01-23T12:05+0000

2022-01-23T12:05+0000

africa

burkina faso

military coup

coup

coup d'etat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105643/63/1056436335_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_633e1843b78e9a9fffe5078caef927ce.jpg

Earlier in the day, the media reported citing a communique that the government of Burkina Faso rejected reports on the seizure of power by the army.Gunfire in military camps was heard in the Burkinese capital of Ouagadougou on early Sunday, and the reason has not been reported yet, as radio station RFI said. There is a jail in one of the camps where Gen. Gilbert Diendere is serving his sentence for a coup attempt in 2015.The shooting was also reported to have been heard in one of the country's largest cities of Kaya.This come a day after clashes erupted between police and protesters who staged a rally after the authorities failed to curb violence that gripped the country. Earlier in January, a group of soldiers was arrested for allegedly plotting to destabilize institutions, the country's media said.

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

africa, burkina faso, military coup, coup, coup d'etat