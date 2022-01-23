Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220123/burkina-faso-imposes-curfew-following-reports-of-shooting-attempted-coup---reports-1092471747.html
Burkina Faso Imposes Curfew Following Reports of Shooting, Attempted Coup - Reports
Burkina Faso Imposes Curfew Following Reports of Shooting, Attempted Coup - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of Burkina Faso have imposed a country-wide curfew following riots in the capital and reports about an attempted coup, local... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-23T21:19+0000
2022-01-23T21:18+0000
curfew
burkina faso
coup plot
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092467442_0:0:3567:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_314c3b3070de45cbe8ab5e9ea697c495.jpg
The authorities decided to impose a curfew from 20:00 to 05:30, according to the local Radio Omega.Radio France Internationale previously reported that intense gunfire was heard on Sunday morning in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou. One of the camps houses a prison where Gen. Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup are being held. Radio Omega also reported that there was shooting in the city of Kaya northeast of Ouagadougou.The government confirmed that there was shooting in the capital, but denied reports that the military had seized power in the country. Burkina Faso's Defense Minister Barthelemy Simpore also dismissed claims that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was detained and said that the situation in the country was under control.The events come a day after clashes erupted between police and protesters who staged a rally after the authorities failed to curb violence that gripped the country. Earlier in January, a group of soldiers was arrested for allegedly plotting to destabilize institutions, the country's media said.
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/17/1092467442_0:0:2675:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_17e6a8d60e65e116abd749c2d2b4c7c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
curfew, burkina faso, coup plot, shooting

Burkina Faso Imposes Curfew Following Reports of Shooting, Attempted Coup - Reports

21:19 GMT 23.01.2022
© REUTERS / REUTERS TVA soldier fires into the air, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still image taken from video on January 23, 2022. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
A soldier fires into the air, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in this still image taken from video on January 23, 2022. REUTERS TV via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2022
© REUTERS / REUTERS TV
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of Burkina Faso have imposed a country-wide curfew following riots in the capital and reports about an attempted coup, local media said on Sunday, citing a government decree.
The authorities decided to impose a curfew from 20:00 to 05:30, according to the local Radio Omega.
Radio France Internationale previously reported that intense gunfire was heard on Sunday morning in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou.
One of the camps houses a prison where Gen. Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup are being held. Radio Omega also reported that there was shooting in the city of Kaya northeast of Ouagadougou.
The government confirmed that there was shooting in the capital, but denied reports that the military had seized power in the country. Burkina Faso's Defense Minister Barthelemy Simpore also dismissed claims that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was detained and said that the situation in the country was under control.
The events come a day after clashes erupted between police and protesters who staged a rally after the authorities failed to curb violence that gripped the country. Earlier in January, a group of soldiers was arrested for allegedly plotting to destabilize institutions, the country's media said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese