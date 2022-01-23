Registration was successful!
Vaccine Protests Hit Brussels as Coronavirus Numbers Peak in Belgium
'Boot Him Out': Watch Pro-EU Group's Plane With Anti-BoJo Slogan Fly Over Football Stadium
'Boot Him Out': Watch Pro-EU Group's Plane With Anti-BoJo Slogan Fly Over Football Stadium
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under pressure over a number of scandals, with the latest related to Downing Street holding a host of...
boris johnson
plane
video
lockdown
parties
slogan
uk
covid-19
The pro-EU group Open Britain has released a video showing a plane with an anti-Prime Minister Boris Johnson slogan flying over Elland Road stadium. The moment came during the Leeds United vs Newcastle game in West Yorkshire, England.In the 24-second video, a light aircraft is seen brandishing the banner "Boot him out" with a link to the group's website, where an anti-Boris petition titled "Boris Johnson must be removed from power" is currently gathering signatures.A message on the website stopboris.com's homepage asks for more signatures and reads: "Boris Johnson must be removed from office immediately. He has shown himself to be a serial liar whose actions are bringing this country to its knees".At the time of writing, 79,681 people have already signed the petition, with the number apparently growing with every passing minute.The petition comes amid reports that Johnson may face a no-confidence vote after the publication of the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's probe into the No 10 COVID rule-breaking parties held at Downing Street between 2020 and 2021. The report is expected to be released next week.
12:31 GMT 23.01.2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under pressure over a number of scandals, with the latest related to Downing Street holding a host of rule-breaking parties amid COVID lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.
https://www.stopboris.com/The pro-EU group Open Britain has released a video showing a plane with an anti-Prime Minister Boris Johnson slogan flying over Elland Road stadium. The moment came during the Leeds United vs Newcastle game in West Yorkshire, England.
In the 24-second video, a light aircraft is seen brandishing the banner "Boot him out" with a link to the group's website, where an anti-Boris petition titled "Boris Johnson must be removed from power" is currently gathering signatures.
A message on the website stopboris.com's homepage asks for more signatures and reads: "Boris Johnson must be removed from office immediately. He has shown himself to be a serial liar whose actions are bringing this country to its knees”.

The message also slams the PM as a man who "implemented a shambolic response to COVID that cost more than 150,000 people their lives, [….] broke electoral law in receiving donations to redecorate his No 10 flat" and "allowed his staff to have Christmas parties while the rest of us sacrificed precious moments with our relatives, then lied repeatedly about it to the country".

Prime Minister's Questions at the parliament in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
Rebel Tories Reportedly Launch ‘Operation Rinka’ to Oust BoJo Amid Partygate Scandal
18 January, 10:46 GMT
At the time of writing, 79,681 people have already signed the petition, with the number apparently growing with every passing minute.
The petition comes amid reports that Johnson may face a no-confidence vote after the publication of the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's probe into the No 10 COVID rule-breaking parties held at Downing Street between 2020 and 2021. The report is expected to be released next week.
