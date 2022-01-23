https://sputniknews.com/20220123/boot-him-out-watch-pro-eu-groups-plane-with-anti-bojo-slogan-fly-over-football-stadium---1092464387.html
'Boot Him Out': Watch Pro-EU Group's Plane With Anti-BoJo Slogan Fly Over Football Stadium
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under pressure over a number of scandals, with the latest related to Downing Street holding a host of... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International
https://www.stopboris.com/The pro-EU group Open Britain has released a video showing a plane with an anti-Prime Minister Boris Johnson slogan flying over Elland Road stadium. The moment came during the Leeds United vs Newcastle game in West Yorkshire, England.In the 24-second video, a light aircraft is seen brandishing the banner "Boot him out" with a link to the group's website, where an anti-Boris petition titled "Boris Johnson must be removed from power" is currently gathering signatures.A message on the website stopboris.com's homepage asks for more signatures and reads: "Boris Johnson must be removed from office immediately. He has shown himself to be a serial liar whose actions are bringing this country to its knees".At the time of writing, 79,681 people have already signed the petition, with the number apparently growing with every passing minute.The petition comes amid reports that Johnson may face a no-confidence vote after the publication of the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's probe into the No 10 COVID rule-breaking parties held at Downing Street between 2020 and 2021. The report is expected to be released next week.
'Boot Him Out': Watch Pro-EU Group's Plane With Anti-BoJo Slogan Fly Over Football Stadium
12:31 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 23.01.2022)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under pressure over a number of scandals, with the latest related to Downing Street holding a host of rule-breaking parties amid COVID lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.
https://www.stopboris.com/The pro-EU group Open Britain has released a video showing a plane with an anti-Prime Minister Boris Johnson slogan flying over Elland Road stadium. The moment came during the Leeds United vs Newcastle game in West Yorkshire, England.
In the 24-second video, a light aircraft is seen brandishing the banner "Boot him out" with a link to the group's website, where an anti-Boris petition titled "Boris Johnson
must be removed from power" is currently gathering signatures.
A message on the website stopboris.com's homepage
asks for more signatures and reads: "Boris Johnson must be removed from office immediately. He has shown himself to be a serial liar whose actions are bringing this country to its knees”.
The message also slams the PM as a man who "implemented a shambolic response to COVID that cost more than 150,000 people their lives, [….] broke electoral law in receiving donations to redecorate his No 10 flat" and "allowed his staff to have Christmas parties while the rest of us sacrificed precious moments with our relatives, then lied repeatedly about it to the country".
At the time of writing, 79,681 people have already signed the petition, with the number apparently growing with every passing minute.
The petition comes amid reports that Johnson may face a no-confidence vote
after the publication of the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's probe into the No 10 COVID rule-breaking parties held at Downing Street between 2020 and 2021. The report is expected to be released next week.