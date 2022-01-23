https://sputniknews.com/20220123/boot-him-out-watch-pro-eu-groups-plane-with-anti-bojo-slogan-fly-over-football-stadium---1092464387.html

'Boot Him Out': Watch Pro-EU Group's Plane With Anti-BoJo Slogan Fly Over Football Stadium

https://www.stopboris.com/The pro-EU group Open Britain has released a video showing a plane with an anti-Prime Minister Boris Johnson slogan flying over Elland Road stadium. The moment came during the Leeds United vs Newcastle game in West Yorkshire, England.In the 24-second video, a light aircraft is seen brandishing the banner "Boot him out" with a link to the group's website, where an anti-Boris petition titled "Boris Johnson must be removed from power" is currently gathering signatures.A message on the website stopboris.com's homepage asks for more signatures and reads: "Boris Johnson must be removed from office immediately. He has shown himself to be a serial liar whose actions are bringing this country to its knees”.At the time of writing, 79,681 people have already signed the petition, with the number apparently growing with every passing minute.The petition comes amid reports that Johnson may face a no-confidence vote after the publication of the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's probe into the No 10 COVID rule-breaking parties held at Downing Street between 2020 and 2021. The report is expected to be released next week.

