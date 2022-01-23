https://sputniknews.com/20220123/blinken-us-warned-about-russias-possible-plans-similar-to-those-described-by-uk-1092466228.html

Blinken Says Russia Seeks to Topple Ukrainian Gov't Amid UK Claims of 'Pro-Russian Leader' in Kiev

Earlier on Sunday, the UK Foreign Office accused Moscow of allegedly trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, without providing any evidence to back... 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN that the United States had warned about Russia's possible plans similar to those previously described by the United Kingdom.The UK Foreign Office on Sunday alleged that the Kremlin is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, naming Yevhen Murayev as the possible candidate, but failed to provide any evidence to back its claims.According to Blinken, the US has repeatedly warned about such a tactic publicly. He, however, refused to comment on "specific pieces of intelligence".Shortly after the Foreign Office made its claims on Sunday, the Russian Embassy in the UK called on Westminster to stop "rhetorical provocations" around Ukraine, saying that the UK had sidelined itself by its short-sighted policies and now sees its role in encouraging anti-Russian sentiments.'Lose the Deterrent Effect'Blinken also said that Washington believes imposing sanctions on Russia now would cause them to lose their deterrent effect.When CNN's Dana Bash asked whether Blinken could foresee any scenario in which US servicemen became involved in the tense situation in Ukraine, the Secretary of State, rather than giving a straight answer, said that NATO "is looking at very practical and important measures it would take in the event of further Russian aggression".Still, he noted, Washington believes that there are a number of areas in which the United States and Russia can tackle mutual concerns including arms control. Blinken also listed "greater transparency, risk reduction, the placement of missile systems" among such issues.

