Blinken Says Russia Seeks to Topple Ukrainian Gov't Amid UK Claims of 'Pro-Russian Leader' in Kiev
14:10 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 15:00 GMT 23.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA general view of a snowy street leading to St. Andrew Church in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Earlier on Sunday, the UK Foreign Office accused Moscow of allegedly trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, without providing any evidence to back its claims. Russia has denied the allegations, calling it "disinformation".
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CNN that the United States had warned about Russia's possible plans similar to those previously described by the United Kingdom.
The UK Foreign Office on Sunday alleged that the Kremlin is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, naming Yevhen Murayev as the possible candidate, but failed to provide any evidence to back its claims.
According to Blinken, the US has repeatedly warned about such a tactic publicly. He, however, refused to comment on "specific pieces of intelligence".
"I can’t comment on specific pieces of intelligence. But we’ve been warning about just this kind of tactic for weeks and we’ve spoken about it publicly. Just last week we sanctioned four Russian agents, Ukrainians in Ukraine, seeking to destabilise the government. This is part of the Russian tool kit. It runs the gamut from a large convention incursion in an attempt to topple the government. It’s important that people be on notice about that possibility," Blinken said.
Shortly after the Foreign Office made its claims on Sunday, the Russian Embassy in the UK called on Westminster to stop "rhetorical provocations" around Ukraine, saying that the UK had sidelined itself by its short-sighted policies and now sees its role in encouraging anti-Russian sentiments.
'Lose the Deterrent Effect'
Blinken also said that Washington believes imposing sanctions on Russia now would cause them to lose their deterrent effect.
"So when it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression. And so if they're triggered, now, you lose the deterrent effect. All of the things that we're doing, including building up in a united way with Europe massive consequences for Russia, is designed to factor into President Putin's calculations and to deter and dissuade them from taking aggressive action, even as we pursue diplomacy at the same time," Blinken asserted.
When CNN's Dana Bash asked whether Blinken could foresee any scenario in which US servicemen became involved in the tense situation in Ukraine, the Secretary of State, rather than giving a straight answer, said that NATO "is looking at very practical and important measures it would take in the event of further Russian aggression".
"We’re building up our defense, we’re building up our deterrence to make sure that Russia understands that if it doesn't follow the diplomatic course, if it renews its aggression, there'll be very significant consequences," Blinken said.
Still, he noted, Washington believes that there are a number of areas in which the United States and Russia can tackle mutual concerns including arms control. Blinken also listed "greater transparency, risk reduction, the placement of missile systems" among such issues.