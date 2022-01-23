https://sputniknews.com/20220123/asteroid-larger-than-two-statues-of-liberty-approaching-earth-1092467574.html

Asteroid Larger Than Two Statues of Liberty Approaching Earth

Asteroid Larger Than Two Statues of Liberty Approaching Earth

The huge сelestial body is expected to shoot past Earth at around 9,500 miles (15,288 kilometres) per hour on 24 January. 23.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-23T15:30+0000

2022-01-23T15:30+0000

2022-01-23T16:17+0000

nasa

asteroid

scientists

atmosphere

earth

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/07/1079290791_0:153:1921:1233_1920x0_80_0_0_2a03b3d4dfcff8e59ed02617ef16149c.jpg

A giant asteroid is approaching Earth, but there is no risk of collision, NASA records have showed.It means that the asteroid is more than twice the size of the Statue of Liberty.NASA scientists continue to keep an eagle eye on the huge celestial body, which is due to get as close as it can to Earth on Monday, moving at a speed of 9,500 miles (15,288 kilometres) per hour.At its nearest point the space rock is expected to pass Earth at a distance of 4.4 million miles (about 7 million kilometres).Any space object moving within 4.65 million miles away from Earth is considered by scientists as "potentially hazardous".Last month, NASA researchers reported that an asteroid the “size of Big Ben” would crash through Earth's atmosphere on New Year’s Eve.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/future-space-telescope-would-have-spotted-asteroid-that-passed-earth-undetected-nasa-tells-media-1089459930.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

nasa, asteroid, scientists, atmosphere, earth