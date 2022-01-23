Registration was successful!
Live Video: SpaceX CRS-24 Cargo Ship Undocks From ISS to Return to Earth
Asteroid Larger Than Two Statues of Liberty Approaching Earth
Asteroid Larger Than Two Statues of Liberty Approaching Earth
The huge сelestial body is expected to shoot past Earth at around 9,500 miles (15,288 kilometres) per hour on 24 January.
A giant asteroid is approaching Earth, but there is no risk of collision, NASA records have showed.It means that the asteroid is more than twice the size of the Statue of Liberty.NASA scientists continue to keep an eagle eye on the huge celestial body, which is due to get as close as it can to Earth on Monday, moving at a speed of 9,500 miles (15,288 kilometres) per hour.At its nearest point the space rock is expected to pass Earth at a distance of 4.4 million miles (about 7 million kilometres).Any space object moving within 4.65 million miles away from Earth is considered by scientists as "potentially hazardous".Last month, NASA researchers reported that an asteroid the “size of Big Ben” would crash through Earth's atmosphere on New Year’s Eve.
15:30 GMT 23.01.2022 (Updated: 16:17 GMT 23.01.2022)
The huge сelestial body is expected to shoot past Earth at around 9,500 miles (15,288 kilometres) per hour on 24 January.
A giant asteroid is approaching Earth, but there is no risk of collision, NASA records have showed.
The US space agency classified the 2017 XC62 as a "Near Earth Object” (NEO), which NASA believes is at least 623 feet (189 metres) wide.
It means that the asteroid is more than twice the size of the Statue of Liberty.
NASA scientists continue to keep an eagle eye on the huge celestial body, which is due to get as close as it can to Earth on Monday, moving at a speed of 9,500 miles (15,288 kilometres) per hour.
Asteroid and the Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Future Space Telescope Would Have Spotted Asteroid That Passed Earth Undetected, NASA Tells Media
27 September 2021, 19:25 GMT
At its nearest point the space rock is expected to pass Earth at a distance of 4.4 million miles (about 7 million kilometres).
Any space object moving within 4.65 million miles away from Earth is considered by scientists as "potentially hazardous".
Last month, NASA researchers reported that an asteroid the “size of Big Ben” would crash through Earth's atmosphere on New Year’s Eve.
