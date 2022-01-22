Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/who-let-the-apes-out-truck-carrying-100-monkeys-crashes-in-pennsylvania-three-reportedly-escape-1092445088.html
Who Let the Apes Out? Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes in Pennsylvania, Three Reportedly Escape
Who Let the Apes Out? Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes in Pennsylvania, Three Reportedly Escape
Reports suggest that one of the animals was spotted in a tree off Route 54 soon after the crash and was swiftly apprehended. Yet, three more primates remain at... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
A vehicle carrying 100 monkeys to a lab collided with a dump truck off Interstate 80 near Danville, Pennsylvania on Friday, American media reported. According to the State police, at least four apes managed to escape the truck and has went missing.Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick confirmed the hunt for the escaped monkeys in Valley Township (Montour County).The bizarre news immediately started a wave of memes on Twitter, as people began referencing Terry Gilliam's "12 Monkeys" and other classics, saying it will cause the end of the world.
monkey, us

Who Let the Apes Out? Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes in Pennsylvania, Three Reportedly Escape

08:36 GMT 22.01.2022
Reports suggest that one of the animals was spotted in a tree off Route 54 soon after the crash and was swiftly apprehended. Yet, three more primates remain at large. A helicopter was engaged in the operation to help with the search for the missing creatures.
A vehicle carrying 100 monkeys to a lab collided with a dump truck off Interstate 80 near Danville, Pennsylvania on Friday, American media reported. According to the State police, at least four apes managed to escape the truck and has went missing.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick confirmed the hunt for the escaped monkeys in Valley Township (Montour County).

"The vehicle involved was following a hundred monkeys, and when the crash occurred a handful of monkeys got out", she said. "We're asking everyone to stay away from the monkeys...If they see one, call 911 immediately and get away from the monkey".

The bizarre news immediately started a wave of memes on Twitter, as people began referencing Terry Gilliam's "12 Monkeys" and other classics, saying it will cause the end of the world.
