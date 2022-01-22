Who Let the Apes Out? Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes in Pennsylvania, Three Reportedly Escape
A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck this afternoon just off I-80 near Danville. According to state police, four of those monkeys got loose. The PA Game Commission is looking for the monkeys. pic.twitter.com/Ls4WsJeFPz— WNEP (@WNEP) January 21, 2022
"The vehicle involved was following a hundred monkeys, and when the crash occurred a handful of monkeys got out", she said. "We're asking everyone to stay away from the monkeys...If they see one, call 911 immediately and get away from the monkey".
