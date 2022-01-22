https://sputniknews.com/20220122/who-let-the-apes-out-truck-carrying-100-monkeys-crashes-in-pennsylvania-three-reportedly-escape-1092445088.html

Who Let the Apes Out? Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes in Pennsylvania, Three Reportedly Escape

A vehicle carrying 100 monkeys to a lab collided with a dump truck off Interstate 80 near Danville, Pennsylvania on Friday, American media reported. According to the State police, at least four apes managed to escape the truck and has went missing.Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick confirmed the hunt for the escaped monkeys in Valley Township (Montour County).The bizarre news immediately started a wave of memes on Twitter, as people began referencing Terry Gilliam's "12 Monkeys" and other classics, saying it will cause the end of the world.

