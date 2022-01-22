Registration was successful!
Weekly Wrap Up; Blinken Meets Lavrov; Justice for Assange March in DC; Raisi to Moscow
Weekly Wrap Up; Blinken Meets Lavrov; Justice for Assange March in DC; Raisi to Moscow
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security concerns.
2022-01-22T07:22+0000
2022-01-22T10:23+0000
Weekly Wrap Up; Blinken Meets Lavrov; Justice for Assange March in DC; Raisi to Moscow
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security concerns.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security concerns. Also, we discuss President Biden's first year of foreign policy.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. We discuss this week's jobless numbers and economic indicators. Also, Dr. Jack argues that the failure of President Biden's voting rights bill is one of the last nails in the coffin of American democracy.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. There is a rally for the freedom of Julian Assange today in Washington, DC. Also, we discuss the latest Middle East developments.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," join us to discuss international politics. French President Macron calls for a Russia/EU security pact as he breaks from the concept of a US-led Europe. Also, we discuss Nicaragua's moves towards China, Paul Begala attacks the Democratic base, and the US seems to be moving to destabilize Ethiopia.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international security concerns. The security crisis on Russia's border with Eastern Europe is at a critical point. Also, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits Moscow and the CIA claims to be running asymmetric training in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Weekly Wrap Up; Blinken Meets Lavrov; Justice for Assange March in DC; Raisi to Moscow

07:22 GMT 22.01.2022
Weekly Wrap Up; Blinken Meets Lavrov; Justice for Assange March in DC; Raisi to Moscow
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security concerns.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security concerns. Also, we discuss President Biden's first year of foreign policy.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. We discuss this week's jobless numbers and economic indicators. Also, Dr. Jack argues that the failure of President Biden's voting rights bill is one of the last nails in the coffin of American democracy.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. There is a rally for the freedom of Julian Assange today in Washington, DC. Also, we discuss the latest Middle East developments.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," join us to discuss international politics. French President Macron calls for a Russia/EU security pact as he breaks from the concept of a US-led Europe. Also, we discuss Nicaragua's moves towards China, Paul Begala attacks the Democratic base, and the US seems to be moving to destabilize Ethiopia.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international security concerns. The security crisis on Russia's border with Eastern Europe is at a critical point. Also, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits Moscow and the CIA claims to be running asymmetric training in Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
