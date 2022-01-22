https://sputniknews.com/20220122/weekly-wrap-up-blinken-meets-lavrov-justice-for-assange-march-in-dc-raisi-to-moscow-1092438762.html

Weekly Wrap Up; Blinken Meets Lavrov; Justice for Assange March in DC; Raisi to Moscow

Weekly Wrap Up; Blinken Meets Lavrov; Justice for Assange March in DC; Raisi to Moscow

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security concerns. 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T07:22+0000

2022-01-22T07:22+0000

2022-01-22T10:23+0000

sergei lavrov

julian assange

ethiopia

jobless claims

antony blinken

ebrahim raisi

the critical hour

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092438737_31:0:1275:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6a8a47d6e960343f18e102cf9b687f.png

Weekly Wrap Up; Blinken Meets Lavrov; Justice for Assange March in DC; Raisi to Moscow US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security concerns.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss security concerns. Also, we discuss President Biden's first year of foreign policy.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. We discuss this week's jobless numbers and economic indicators. Also, Dr. Jack argues that the failure of President Biden's voting rights bill is one of the last nails in the coffin of American democracy.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. There is a rally for the freedom of Julian Assange today in Washington, DC. Also, we discuss the latest Middle East developments.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," join us to discuss international politics. French President Macron calls for a Russia/EU security pact as he breaks from the concept of a US-led Europe. Also, we discuss Nicaragua's moves towards China, Paul Begala attacks the Democratic base, and the US seems to be moving to destabilize Ethiopia.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss international security concerns. The security crisis on Russia's border with Eastern Europe is at a critical point. Also, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits Moscow and the CIA claims to be running asymmetric training in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

sergei lavrov, julian assange, ethiopia, jobless claims, antony blinken, ebrahim raisi, the critical hour, аудио, radio