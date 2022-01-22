Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/video-massive-wildfire-engulfs-big-sur-causes-evacuations-shuts-down-californias-highway-1-1092454328.html
Video: Massive Wildfire Engulfs Big Sur, Causes Evacuations, Shuts Down California's Highway 1
Video: Massive Wildfire Engulfs Big Sur, Causes Evacuations, Shuts Down California's Highway 1
In early January, as Colorado's wildfires ravaged the land and 300,000 residents of Boulder County, US President Joe Biden travelled to the region to announce... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T18:52+0000
2022-01-22T18:52+0000
us
california
wildfire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092454448_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b26204324eae71efaceebb4c7ab38ce8.jpg
A massive wildfire - a rare event for January - has already forced many people out of their home and shut down California's Highway 1, spreading 1,500 acres. Only 5 percent has been contained.Highway 1 has been closed in both directions, from Andrew Molera/Coast Road to Granite Canyon Bridge.Horrifying videos continue to emerge online, showing, for example, the Rocky Creek Bridge being engulfed by the flames. The fire has spread to Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur and south of Carmel-by-the-Sea.The National Weather Service for San Francisco's Bay Area issued a wind advisory for the region and in Monterey County, the authorities ordered evacuations. The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday for residents who were forced to evacuate.The fire was first reported at about 7:30pm local time. There have been no immediate reports of any casualties resulting from the wildfire.The so-called Colorado Fire ravaged Boulder County earlier in January, with US President Joe Biden declaring it a national disaster and ordering federal help to tackle its aftermath. The fire stretched 24 square kilometres and is the most catastrophic in the known history of Colorado.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092454448_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf15eb227a9617f98d32a7d90d696c2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, california, wildfire

Video: Massive Wildfire Engulfs Big Sur, Causes Evacuations, Shuts Down California's Highway 1

18:52 GMT 22.01.2022
© AP Photo / Nic CouryThe Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© AP Photo / Nic Coury
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In early January, as Colorado's wildfires ravaged the land and 300,000 residents of Boulder County, US President Joe Biden travelled to the region to announce measures to help tackle the aftermath of the rare winter conflagration - which was declared a national disaster.
A massive wildfire - a rare event for January - has already forced many people out of their home and shut down California's Highway 1, spreading 1,500 acres. Only 5 percent has been contained.
Highway 1 has been closed in both directions, from Andrew Molera/Coast Road to Granite Canyon Bridge.
Horrifying videos continue to emerge online, showing, for example, the Rocky Creek Bridge being engulfed by the flames.
The fire has spread to Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur and south of Carmel-by-the-Sea.
The National Weather Service for San Francisco's Bay Area issued a wind advisory for the region and in Monterey County, the authorities ordered evacuations. The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday for residents who were forced to evacuate.
The fire was first reported at about 7:30pm local time. There have been no immediate reports of any casualties resulting from the wildfire.
The so-called Colorado Fire ravaged Boulder County earlier in January, with US President Joe Biden declaring it a national disaster and ordering federal help to tackle its aftermath. The fire stretched 24 square kilometres and is the most catastrophic in the known history of Colorado.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese