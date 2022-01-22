Video: Massive Wildfire Engulfs Big Sur, Causes Evacuations, Shuts Down California's Highway 1

A massive wildfire - a rare event for January - has already forced many people out of their home and shut down California's Highway 1, spreading 1,500 acres. Only 5 percent has been contained.Highway 1 has been closed in both directions, from Andrew Molera/Coast Road to Granite Canyon Bridge.Horrifying videos continue to emerge online, showing, for example, the Rocky Creek Bridge being engulfed by the flames. The fire has spread to Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur and south of Carmel-by-the-Sea.The National Weather Service for San Francisco's Bay Area issued a wind advisory for the region and in Monterey County, the authorities ordered evacuations. The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday for residents who were forced to evacuate.The fire was first reported at about 7:30pm local time. There have been no immediate reports of any casualties resulting from the wildfire.The so-called Colorado Fire ravaged Boulder County earlier in January, with US President Joe Biden declaring it a national disaster and ordering federal help to tackle its aftermath. The fire stretched 24 square kilometres and is the most catastrophic in the known history of Colorado.
In early January, as Colorado's wildfires ravaged the land and 300,000 residents of Boulder County, US President Joe Biden travelled to the region to announce measures to help tackle the aftermath of the rare winter conflagration - which was declared a national disaster.
Highway 1 is closed in both directions near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel due to the #ColoradoFire. It is burning south of Palo Colorado going towards Bixby Creek. Please stay safe and avoid this area.https://t.co/w26TnY9BZg
This fire is in Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur, and is heading SW toward Rocky Creek and Bixby, which are being evacuated. Fire trucks are being sent from all over Monterey Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/YX6evJTkS8
— Monterey County Office of Emergency Services (@MontereyCoOES) January 22, 2022
