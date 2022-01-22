https://sputniknews.com/20220122/us-state-department-doesnt-confirm-to-sputnik-reports-about-evacuation-of-embassy-personnel-in-kiev-1092451664.html

US State Dep't Doesn't Confirm Report That Embassy Personnel Are to Quit Ukraine From Monday

US State Dep't Doesn't Confirm Report That Embassy Personnel Are to Quit Ukraine From Monday

Earlier in the day, Fox News reported that the families of US Embassy staff in Kiev were ordered to start quitting the country as soon as Monday. 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T15:40+0000

2022-01-22T15:40+0000

2022-01-22T16:15+0000

us

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105443/09/1054430985_0:272:3501:2241_1920x0_80_0_0_5143d6815287167a8a94fbf16beb1f8b.jpg

The US State Department would not confirm to Sputnik Fox News' report that it has allegedly ordered US Embassy staff in Kiev to evacuate their family members.A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that "a Lever Four travel advisory" is already in place for Ukraine because of the coronavirus pandemic, and US citizens "should be aware of reports that Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine".The statement comes shortly after a Fox News reporter tweeted on Saturday, citing unnamed US officials, that the State Department "orders families of US embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday." According to Fox News, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights, "while those are still available." Additionally, Javelin anti-tank missiles are reportedly expected to arrive in Ukraine early next week from the Baltic states and from US military stockpiles.On Friday, CNN reported that the US Embassy in Ukraine addressed the Department of State with a request to allow secondary staff to leave the country.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, ukraine