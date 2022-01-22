Registration was successful!
US State Department Doesn't Confirm to Sputnik Reports About Evacuation of Embassy Personnel in Kiev
US State Dep't Doesn't Confirm Report That Embassy Personnel Are to Quit Ukraine From Monday
US State Dep't Doesn't Confirm Report That Embassy Personnel Are to Quit Ukraine From Monday
Earlier in the day, Fox News reported that the families of US Embassy staff in Kiev were ordered to start quitting the country as soon as Monday. 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
The US State Department would not confirm to Sputnik Fox News' report that it has allegedly ordered US Embassy staff in Kiev to evacuate their family members.A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that "a Lever Four travel advisory" is already in place for Ukraine because of the coronavirus pandemic, and US citizens "should be aware of reports that Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine".The statement comes shortly after a Fox News reporter tweeted on Saturday, citing unnamed US officials, that the State Department "orders families of US embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday." According to Fox News, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights, "while those are still available." Additionally, Javelin anti-tank missiles are reportedly expected to arrive in Ukraine early next week from the Baltic states and from US military stockpiles.On Friday, CNN reported that the US Embassy in Ukraine addressed the Department of State with a request to allow secondary staff to leave the country.
US State Dep't Doesn't Confirm Report That Embassy Personnel Are to Quit Ukraine From Monday

15:40 GMT 22.01.2022 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 22.01.2022)
A member of the National Guard stands guard in front of the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, June 8, 2017.
A member of the National Guard stands guard in front of the U.S. embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, June 8, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Earlier in the day, Fox News reported that the families of US Embassy staff in Kiev were ordered to start quitting the country as soon as Monday.
The US State Department would not confirm to Sputnik Fox News' report that it has allegedly ordered US Embassy staff in Kiev to evacuate their family members.
A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that "a Lever Four travel advisory" is already in place for Ukraine because of the coronavirus pandemic, and US citizens "should be aware of reports that Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine".

"If there is a decision to change our posture with respect to American diplomats and their families, American citizens should not anticipate that there will be US government-sponsored evacuations. Currently commercial flights are available to support departures," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

The statement comes shortly after a Fox News reporter tweeted on Saturday, citing unnamed US officials, that the State Department "orders families of US embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday."
According to Fox News, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights, "while those are still available." Additionally, Javelin anti-tank missiles are reportedly expected to arrive in Ukraine early next week from the Baltic states and from US military stockpiles.
On Friday, CNN reported that the US Embassy in Ukraine addressed the Department of State with a request to allow secondary staff to leave the country.
