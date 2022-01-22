Two Suspects Bring 'Propped Up' Dead Man to Post Office to Collect His Pension, Report Says

Two men brought a corpse to a post office in the Irish city of Carlow on Friday, trying to collect his pension, the Independent has reported. The incident occurred at the post office on Staplestown Road, with the dead man being "propped up" by the two suspects.The staff immediately became alarmed and contacted the authorities. No money was handed over and it is understood that the late man is well known to those who tried to use his body.Local officials expressed shock, saying that the deceased was "a nice man by all accounts and someone who caused no offence to anyone".
The whole story sounds like an insane plot for some dark comedy, but Irish law enforcement is now investigating the incident.
"Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an elderly male in the Carlow area this morning, Friday 21st January 2022", a police spokesman said. "A post-mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation".
