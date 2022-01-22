Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/scientists-shed-light-on-how-covid-could-affect-mens-reproductive-health-1092450809.html
Scientists Shed Light on How COVID Could Affect Men's Reproductive Health
Scientists Shed Light on How COVID Could Affect Men's Reproductive Health
Many of those who are reluctant to be vaccinated cite the alleged risks posed by the vaccine to fertility or sexual health in general. 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T17:08+0000
2022-01-22T17:08+0000
vaccine
fertility
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080559267_38:0:1883:1038_1920x0_80_0_0_9b446889c980f8244a47c879928d8c1c.jpg
COVID-19 and its after-effects pose a risk to the reproductive health of men, whereas vaccination does not appear to affect the fertility of males or females, scientists from Boston University said in the wake of recent research.According to the scientific team, they enrolled 2,126 self-identified females living in the United States or Canada between December 2020 and September 2021 and followed them through November 2021.It turned out that the vaccination did not have any discernable effects in either men or women. However, men who were infected with COVID within 60 days of their partner's menstrual cycle were 18 percent less likely to conceive during that cycle compared with those who did not test positive for coronavirus.The scientists expressed a hope that the research will help couples make informed decisions about getting vaccinated against coronavirus.Some other unpleasant effects that coronavirus may have on men's sexual health were reported earlier in the month, when an American man revealed that his penis shrank by 1.5 inches (around 4cm) after he contracted COVID-19. Another man in Iran said he suffered severe pain in his genital area, purportedly after complications of coronavirus.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080559267_268:0:1652:1038_1920x0_80_0_0_a9fea9f567451781b0a5d68e5a4b19cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vaccine, fertility, covid-19

Scientists Shed Light on How COVID Could Affect Men's Reproductive Health

17:08 GMT 22.01.2022
CC0 / Pixabay/Sasin Tipchai / A couple meeting up for casual sex
A couple meeting up for casual sex - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
CC0 / Pixabay/Sasin Tipchai /
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Many of those who are reluctant to be vaccinated cite the alleged risks posed by the vaccine to fertility or sexual health in general.
COVID-19 and its after-effects pose a risk to the reproductive health of men, whereas vaccination does not appear to affect the fertility of males or females, scientists from Boston University said in the wake of recent research.
According to the scientific team, they enrolled 2,126 self-identified females living in the United States or Canada between December 2020 and September 2021 and followed them through November 2021.
"We fit proportional probabilities regression models to estimate associations between self-reported COVID-19 vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 infection in both partners with fecundability, the per-cycle probability of conception, adjusting for potential confounders," the study's abstract said.
It turned out that the vaccination did not have any discernable effects in either men or women. However, men who were infected with COVID within 60 days of their partner's menstrual cycle were 18 percent less likely to conceive during that cycle compared with those who did not test positive for coronavirus.

"There's not necessarily any harm in trying to conceive shortly after having Covid, but it may just take a bit longer," Amelia Wesselink, the study's co-author and research assistant professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health, told CNBC Make it.

The scientists expressed a hope that the research will help couples make informed decisions about getting vaccinated against coronavirus.
Some other unpleasant effects that coronavirus may have on men's sexual health were reported earlier in the month, when an American man revealed that his penis shrank by 1.5 inches (around 4cm) after he contracted COVID-19. Another man in Iran said he suffered severe pain in his genital area, purportedly after complications of coronavirus.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese