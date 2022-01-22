Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/scientists-discover-hidden-ritual-site-at-machu-picchu-using-lasers-1092454096.html
Scientists Discover Hidden Ritual Site at Machu Picchu Using Lasers
Scientists Discover Hidden Ritual Site at Machu Picchu Using Lasers
Even though the abandoned Inca complex has been studied for more than a century, archaeologists managed to find something new just 5 miles (8km) away from the... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T18:43+0000
2022-01-22T18:43+0000
latin america
lidar
machu picchu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107811/41/1078114118_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_f247e8f29d7e2cc0075709ffd439da23.jpg
Researchers from the University of Warsaw managed to discover more than a dozen new buildings belonging to the Inca Empire's Machu Picchu complex using a special laser technology that gets ever more frequent use by the archaeologists – lidar.Using drones equipped with these lidars, the archaeologists managed to pierce through the thick foliage of the Peruvian jungle and detect the structures buried in the overgrowth a mere 5 miles away from the main complex at the outer fringes of the ceremonial site Chachabamba.The new findings include a stone altar, 14 baths that are believed to have been used in ceremonies, and a complex water system that filled them. The ritual site drew water from the nearby Urubamba River via channels, part of which was buried underground. The scientists from the University of Warsaw said in their study which appeared in the Journal of Archaeological Science that the find helped them to a deeper understanding about the Inca civilisation and its traditions.The archaeologists hope to continue their studies of the ritual site by excavating some of the new-found structures. However, they fear the pandemic might delay their plans for it.
https://sputniknews.com/20200114/tourists-face-4-years-in-jail-after-peru-police-discover-feces-in-sacred-machu-picchu-area---report-1078029362.html
machu picchu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107811/41/1078114118_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_2746a1b982bf379ff31e4900294ae704.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, lidar, machu picchu

Scientists Discover Hidden Ritual Site at Machu Picchu Using Lasers

18:43 GMT 22.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pedro Szekely / Machu Picchu, PeruMachu Picchu, Peru
Machu Picchu, Peru - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pedro Szekely / Machu Picchu, Peru
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Even though the abandoned Inca complex has been studied for more than a century, archaeologists managed to find something new just 5 miles (8km) away from the main part of the ancient citadel.
Researchers from the University of Warsaw managed to discover more than a dozen new buildings belonging to the Inca Empire's Machu Picchu complex using a special laser technology that gets ever more frequent use by the archaeologists – lidar.
Using drones equipped with these lidars, the archaeologists managed to pierce through the thick foliage of the Peruvian jungle and detect the structures buried in the overgrowth a mere 5 miles away from the main complex at the outer fringes of the ceremonial site Chachabamba.
Ruinas de Machu Picchu (imagen de archivo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2020
Tourists Face 4-Years in Jail After Peru Police Discover Feces in Sacred Machu Picchu Area - Report
14 January 2020, 03:46 GMT
The new findings include a stone altar, 14 baths that are believed to have been used in ceremonies, and a complex water system that filled them. The ritual site drew water from the nearby Urubamba River via channels, part of which was buried underground. The scientists from the University of Warsaw said in their study which appeared in the Journal of Archaeological Science that the find helped them to a deeper understanding about the Inca civilisation and its traditions.

"Only the most privileged people could get to Machu Picchu, because it was a special place. When you were going there, you had to stop in Chachabamba for a spiritual bath to be clean and pure to visit Machu Picchu," said Dominika Sieczkowska, deputy director at the University of Warsaw's Centre for Andean Studies.

The archaeologists hope to continue their studies of the ritual site by excavating some of the new-found structures. However, they fear the pandemic might delay their plans for it.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese