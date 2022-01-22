https://sputniknews.com/20220122/scientists-discover-hidden-ritual-site-at-machu-picchu-using-lasers-1092454096.html

Scientists Discover Hidden Ritual Site at Machu Picchu Using Lasers

Scientists Discover Hidden Ritual Site at Machu Picchu Using Lasers

Even though the abandoned Inca complex has been studied for more than a century, archaeologists managed to find something new just 5 miles (8km) away from the... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T18:43+0000

2022-01-22T18:43+0000

2022-01-22T18:43+0000

latin america

lidar

machu picchu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107811/41/1078114118_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_f247e8f29d7e2cc0075709ffd439da23.jpg

Researchers from the University of Warsaw managed to discover more than a dozen new buildings belonging to the Inca Empire's Machu Picchu complex using a special laser technology that gets ever more frequent use by the archaeologists – lidar.Using drones equipped with these lidars, the archaeologists managed to pierce through the thick foliage of the Peruvian jungle and detect the structures buried in the overgrowth a mere 5 miles away from the main complex at the outer fringes of the ceremonial site Chachabamba.The new findings include a stone altar, 14 baths that are believed to have been used in ceremonies, and a complex water system that filled them. The ritual site drew water from the nearby Urubamba River via channels, part of which was buried underground. The scientists from the University of Warsaw said in their study which appeared in the Journal of Archaeological Science that the find helped them to a deeper understanding about the Inca civilisation and its traditions.The archaeologists hope to continue their studies of the ritual site by excavating some of the new-found structures. However, they fear the pandemic might delay their plans for it.

https://sputniknews.com/20200114/tourists-face-4-years-in-jail-after-peru-police-discover-feces-in-sacred-machu-picchu-area---report-1078029362.html

machu picchu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

latin america, lidar, machu picchu