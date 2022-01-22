Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/samsung-faces-backlash-from-both-liberals-conservatives-over-ad-featuring-drag-queen-1092445845.html
Samsung Faces Backlash From Both Liberals, Conservatives Over Ad Featuring Drag Queen
Samsung Faces Backlash From Both Liberals, Conservatives Over Ad Featuring Drag Queen
The ad was part of a campaign called "Listen to your heart" aimed at promoting Samsung's wearable products such as noise-cancelling earbuds and a smart watch... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T10:19+0000
2022-01-22T10:19+0000
society
samsung
drag queens
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101517/06/1015170659_0:19:2384:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_646357a29ceb23d1989bb3fd2f85072c.jpg
South Korean tech giant Samsung has had to withdraw an ad featuring a drag queen and his Muslim mother due to backlash from some conservative parts of Singapore's Muslim community.Following what some people deemed to be an attempt to push the LGBTQ ideology, Samsung apologised, acknowledging that it was aware that the clip "may be perceived as insensitive and offensive".The now removed ad features several people who are offered to test the sound quality of Samsung's earbuds, and then to listen to some heartwarming messages from their loved ones, so that the heart monitor installed in the smart watch could measure their heart rate. Among other participants, there is a Muslim mother of a drag queen, with her son telling her he is proud of her being unbothered by the opinion of other people regarding what he's doing. All of the participants are then seen meeting those who left them the message.Not everyone ended up feeling emotional and touched, however, with certain parts of the Muslim community saying they were offended by the ad and its "mainstreaming homosexuality and transgenderism into a conservative society".After Samsung removed the ad, many people criticised it for the move, saying that the company had surrendered to "homophobia", and even stating they will be boycotting the firm's products.Others said that the dispute is set to go on forever, as it is impossible to get "all minorities to agree with each other".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101517/06/1015170659_272:0:2112:1380_1920x0_80_0_0_05e7f864a2d3743a5745739bab11fb37.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, samsung, drag queens

Samsung Faces Backlash From Both Liberals, Conservatives Over Ad Featuring Drag Queen

10:19 GMT 22.01.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manSamsung Electronics Co
Samsung Electronics Co - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The ad was part of a campaign called "Listen to your heart" aimed at promoting Samsung's wearable products such as noise-cancelling earbuds and a smart watch with a heart monitoring device.
South Korean tech giant Samsung has had to withdraw an ad featuring a drag queen and his Muslim mother due to backlash from some conservative parts of Singapore's Muslim community.
Following what some people deemed to be an attempt to push the LGBTQ ideology, Samsung apologised, acknowledging that it was aware that the clip "may be perceived as insensitive and offensive".

"Samsung believes that innovation and growth are driven by diversity and inclusivity", the company said in a Facebook statement. "We will certainly be more mindful and thorough in considering all perspectives and viewpoints for our future marketing campaigns".

The now removed ad features several people who are offered to test the sound quality of Samsung's earbuds, and then to listen to some heartwarming messages from their loved ones, so that the heart monitor installed in the smart watch could measure their heart rate.
Among other participants, there is a Muslim mother of a drag queen, with her son telling her he is proud of her being unbothered by the opinion of other people regarding what he's doing.

"You are just unbothered having people looking or judging you differently, having a son that does drag", he tells her in his message.

All of the participants are then seen meeting those who left them the message.
Not everyone ended up feeling emotional and touched, however, with certain parts of the Muslim community saying they were offended by the ad and its "mainstreaming homosexuality and transgenderism into a conservative society".
After Samsung removed the ad, many people criticised it for the move, saying that the company had surrendered to "homophobia", and even stating they will be boycotting the firm's products.
Others said that the dispute is set to go on forever, as it is impossible to get "all minorities to agree with each other".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese