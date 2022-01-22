Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US State Department Doesn't Confirm to Sputnik Reports About Evacuation of Embassy Personnel in Kiev
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/russian-aerospace-firm-shows-whats-left-of-volcano-devastated-tonga-archipelagos-island-1092451195.html
Russian Aerospace Firm Shows What's Left of Volcano-Devastated Tonga Archipelago's Island
Russian Aerospace Firm Shows What's Left of Volcano-Devastated Tonga Archipelago's Island
The undersea volcano's eruption prompted tsunami warnings throughout all the Pacific Ocean's coasts. In addition to it, the ruler of the Kingdom of Tonga – the... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T15:43+0000
2022-01-22T15:43+0000
asia & pacific
volcano
satellite imaging
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092315223_0:369:2329:1679_1920x0_80_0_0_c51c18c0999e6a2c90dd74040b754dc0.jpg
Russia's Roscosmos state aerospace company has released the latest satellite images of Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai - the twin island united by an undersea volcano, which erupted on 14 January 2022. The eruption devastated the uninhabited island, leaving only a fracture of it above sea level.The photo, released by Roscosmos, showed the island's outline before the January eruption demonstrating the stark difference from its current state. The image was shot by the Canopus-V satellite, the state space corporation said.Before 2015, Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai consisted of two separate islands, but seven years ago an eruption changed its outlines connecting the two in one bigger island around the volcano's caldera. The 2022 eruption, which was more explosive, practically annihilated Hunga Tonga, the eastern island, and most of Hunga Haʻapai, the western one.The 14 January eruption largely affected the archipelago Kingdom of Tonga prompting the evacuation of King Tupou VI from his residence and numerous tsunami warnings. Three people were proclaimed dead as a result of the eruption and the event destroyed the infrastructure and housing on Mango and Atata islands which were home to 150 residents.Several other nations issued tsunami warnings, such as the US and Japan, but in all cases, only relatively small tsunami waves were expected.
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/distress-signal-detected-in-tonga-in-wake-of-powerful-volcano-eruption-and-tsunami-1092326030.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092315223_0:151:2329:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_22160961f3f1248392e9c7c954a93ae9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, volcano, satellite imaging

Russian Aerospace Firm Shows What's Left of Volcano-Devastated Tonga Archipelago's Island

15:43 GMT 22.01.2022
© REUTERS / NOAA/SSEC/CIMSSA plume rises over Tonga after the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted in this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency on January 15, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
A plume rises over Tonga after the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted in this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency on January 15, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© REUTERS / NOAA/SSEC/CIMSS
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The undersea volcano's eruption prompted tsunami warnings throughout all the Pacific Ocean's coasts. In addition to it, the ruler of the Kingdom of Tonga – the nation on the affected archipelago – was forced to evacuate his residence.
Russia's Roscosmos state aerospace company has released the latest satellite images of Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai - the twin island united by an undersea volcano, which erupted on 14 January 2022. The eruption devastated the uninhabited island, leaving only a fracture of it above sea level.
The photo, released by Roscosmos, showed the island's outline before the January eruption demonstrating the stark difference from its current state. The image was shot by the Canopus-V satellite, the state space corporation said.
Before 2015, Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai consisted of two separate islands, but seven years ago an eruption changed its outlines connecting the two in one bigger island around the volcano's caldera. The 2022 eruption, which was more explosive, practically annihilated Hunga Tonga, the eastern island, and most of Hunga Haʻapai, the western one.
A surfer drops a wave in Venice beach on January 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A tsunami advisory was in effect for the West Coast of the United States as well as Hawaii and Alaska after an undersea volcano erupted in the Pacific Ocean near Tonga. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
Distress Signal Detected in Tonga in Wake of Powerful Volcano Eruption and Tsunami
17 January, 19:14 GMT
The 14 January eruption largely affected the archipelago Kingdom of Tonga prompting the evacuation of King Tupou VI from his residence and numerous tsunami warnings. Three people were proclaimed dead as a result of the eruption and the event destroyed the infrastructure and housing on Mango and Atata islands which were home to 150 residents.
Several other nations issued tsunami warnings, such as the US and Japan, but in all cases, only relatively small tsunami waves were expected.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese