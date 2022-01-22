https://sputniknews.com/20220122/russian-aerospace-firm-shows-whats-left-of-volcano-devastated-tonga-archipelagos-island-1092451195.html
Russian Aerospace Firm Shows What's Left of Volcano-Devastated Tonga Archipelago's Island
Russian Aerospace Firm Shows What's Left of Volcano-Devastated Tonga Archipelago's Island
The undersea volcano's eruption prompted tsunami warnings throughout all the Pacific Ocean's coasts. In addition to it, the ruler of the Kingdom of Tonga – the... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T15:43+0000
2022-01-22T15:43+0000
2022-01-22T15:43+0000
asia & pacific
volcano
satellite imaging
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092315223_0:369:2329:1679_1920x0_80_0_0_c51c18c0999e6a2c90dd74040b754dc0.jpg
Russia's Roscosmos state aerospace company has released the latest satellite images of Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai - the twin island united by an undersea volcano, which erupted on 14 January 2022. The eruption devastated the uninhabited island, leaving only a fracture of it above sea level.The photo, released by Roscosmos, showed the island's outline before the January eruption demonstrating the stark difference from its current state. The image was shot by the Canopus-V satellite, the state space corporation said.Before 2015, Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai consisted of two separate islands, but seven years ago an eruption changed its outlines connecting the two in one bigger island around the volcano's caldera. The 2022 eruption, which was more explosive, practically annihilated Hunga Tonga, the eastern island, and most of Hunga Haʻapai, the western one.The 14 January eruption largely affected the archipelago Kingdom of Tonga prompting the evacuation of King Tupou VI from his residence and numerous tsunami warnings. Three people were proclaimed dead as a result of the eruption and the event destroyed the infrastructure and housing on Mango and Atata islands which were home to 150 residents.Several other nations issued tsunami warnings, such as the US and Japan, but in all cases, only relatively small tsunami waves were expected.
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/distress-signal-detected-in-tonga-in-wake-of-powerful-volcano-eruption-and-tsunami-1092326030.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092315223_0:151:2329:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_22160961f3f1248392e9c7c954a93ae9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
asia & pacific, volcano, satellite imaging
Russian Aerospace Firm Shows What's Left of Volcano-Devastated Tonga Archipelago's Island
The undersea volcano's eruption prompted tsunami warnings throughout all the Pacific Ocean's coasts. In addition to it, the ruler of the Kingdom of Tonga – the nation on the affected archipelago – was forced to evacuate his residence.
Russia's Roscosmos state aerospace company has released the latest satellite images of Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai - the twin island united by an undersea volcano, which erupted on 14 January 2022. The eruption devastated the uninhabited island, leaving only a fracture of it above sea level.
The photo, released by Roscosmos, showed the island's outline before the January eruption demonstrating the stark difference from its current state
. The image was shot by the Canopus-V satellite, the state space corporation said.
Before 2015, Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai consisted of two separate islands, but seven years ago an eruption changed its outlines connecting the two in one bigger island around the volcano's caldera. The 2022 eruption, which was more explosive, practically annihilated Hunga Tonga, the eastern island, and most of Hunga Haʻapai, the western one.
The 14 January eruption largely affected the archipelago Kingdom of Tonga prompting the evacuation of King Tupou VI from his residence and numerous tsunami warnings. Three people were proclaimed dead as a result of the eruption and the event destroyed the infrastructure and housing on Mango and Atata islands which were home to 150 residents.
Several other nations issued tsunami warnings, such as the US and Japan, but in all cases, only relatively small tsunami waves were expected.