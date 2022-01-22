https://sputniknews.com/20220122/royally-cheap-queen-elizabeth-ii-offering-minimum-wage-salary-for-part-time-holyrood-housekeeper-1092439943.html

Royally Cheap: Queen Elizabeth II Offering Minimum Wage Salary for Part-Time Holyrood Housekeeper

Royally Cheap: Queen Elizabeth II Offering Minimum Wage Salary for Part-Time Holyrood Housekeeper

According to the Royal Household listing, Queen Elizabeth II is seeking a new 'Master of the Household's Office' for the palace of Holyrood in Scotland. The... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T04:01+0000

2022-01-22T04:01+0000

2022-01-22T04:00+0000

britain

uk

queen elizabeth ii

uk royal family

holyrood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082856325_0:115:2200:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_8f73f52e5f991065487dcd1cf1c9064a.jpg

Hospitality workers seeking employment amid the pandemic may want to shy away from a new housekeeping role that opened up at Holyrood Palace, as Queen Elizabeth II appears to be keeping a watchful eye on every pound and pence in her vast pocket book. Though employees are expected to strive for the highest standards, the same cannot be said about the position's hourly wage of less than £10 (around $13.55 USD). The Royal Household's listing details that the housekeeping position includes a starting salary of £9.50 per hour (almost $13 USD per hour), the new UK minimum wage. With 20 hours of part-time work per week, a Holyrood housekeeping assistant can expect to take home around £190 ($258 USD) per week, and nearly £760 ($1,030 USD) per month. A 15% employer pension contribution is also on offer. Those undeterred by the minimum wage salary must also possess the legal right to work in the UK, and will have to pass a required vetting process to work for the royal family. Interviews for the hospitality position are slated to take place on January 31.

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

britain, uk, queen elizabeth ii, uk royal family, holyrood