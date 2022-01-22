Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/royally-cheap-queen-elizabeth-ii-offering-minimum-wage-salary-for-part-time-holyrood-housekeeper-1092439943.html
Royally Cheap: Queen Elizabeth II Offering Minimum Wage Salary for Part-Time Holyrood Housekeeper
Royally Cheap: Queen Elizabeth II Offering Minimum Wage Salary for Part-Time Holyrood Housekeeper
According to the Royal Household listing, Queen Elizabeth II is seeking a new 'Master of the Household's Office' for the palace of Holyrood in Scotland. The... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T04:01+0000
2022-01-22T04:00+0000
britain
uk
queen elizabeth ii
uk royal family
holyrood
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082856325_0:115:2200:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_8f73f52e5f991065487dcd1cf1c9064a.jpg
Hospitality workers seeking employment amid the pandemic may want to shy away from a new housekeeping role that opened up at Holyrood Palace, as Queen Elizabeth II appears to be keeping a watchful eye on every pound and pence in her vast pocket book. Though employees are expected to strive for the highest standards, the same cannot be said about the position's hourly wage of less than £10 (around $13.55 USD). The Royal Household's listing details that the housekeeping position includes a starting salary of £9.50 per hour (almost $13 USD per hour), the new UK minimum wage. With 20 hours of part-time work per week, a Holyrood housekeeping assistant can expect to take home around £190 ($258 USD) per week, and nearly £760 ($1,030 USD) per month. A 15% employer pension contribution is also on offer. Those undeterred by the minimum wage salary must also possess the legal right to work in the UK, and will have to pass a required vetting process to work for the royal family. Interviews for the hospitality position are slated to take place on January 31.
britain, uk, queen elizabeth ii, uk royal family, holyrood

Royally Cheap: Queen Elizabeth II Offering Minimum Wage Salary for Part-Time Holyrood Housekeeper

04:01 GMT 22.01.2022
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers the speech in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday May 11, 2021. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers the speech in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday May 11, 2021. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© AP Photo / Eddie Mulholland
Evan Craighead
According to the Royal Household listing, Queen Elizabeth II is seeking a new 'Master of the Household's Office' for the palace of Holyrood in Scotland. The job posting noted that the role of housekeeping assistant should be viewed as a pathway to develop one's "housekeeping skills and expertise."
Hospitality workers seeking employment amid the pandemic may want to shy away from a new housekeeping role that opened up at Holyrood Palace, as Queen Elizabeth II appears to be keeping a watchful eye on every pound and pence in her vast pocket book.
"Learning from your colleagues, you’ll gain the specialist professional skills needed, always aiming for the highest standards," the post reads. "And you’ll welcome and take care of guests at functions and events too."
Though employees are expected to strive for the highest standards, the same cannot be said about the position's hourly wage of less than £10 (around $13.55 USD).
The Royal Household's listing details that the housekeeping position includes a starting salary of £9.50 per hour (almost $13 USD per hour), the new UK minimum wage.
With 20 hours of part-time work per week, a Holyrood housekeeping assistant can expect to take home around £190 ($258 USD) per week, and nearly £760 ($1,030 USD) per month.
A 15% employer pension contribution is also on offer.
Those undeterred by the minimum wage salary must also possess the legal right to work in the UK, and will have to pass a required vetting process to work for the royal family.
Interviews for the hospitality position are slated to take place on January 31.
