https://sputniknews.com/20220122/queen-elizabeth-once-had-to-stop-fight-between-princes-charles-and-andrew-over-royal-bathroom-1092455552.html

Queen Elizabeth Once Had to Stop Fight Between Princes Charles And Andrew Over Royal Bathroom

Queen Elizabeth Once Had to Stop Fight Between Princes Charles And Andrew Over Royal Bathroom

Sibling rivalry between the the Prince of Wales and the Duke of York reportedly dates back decades before Prince Charles more recently persuaded his mother... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T22:09+0000

2022-01-22T22:09+0000

2022-01-22T22:08+0000

prince andrew

queen elizabeth ii

prince charles

britain

great britain

buckingham palace

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092455586_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5fa389c770265d7c9351609be6b31e2c.jpg

Queen Elizabeth II had to step in to stop her sons, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, from fighting over which bathroom they could use at her country mansion of Sandringham.The incident is said to have taken place at the Norfolk stately home at Christmas in 1999, when Andrew was asked to remove his toiletries from a bathroom Charles wanted to use. The former reportedly refused.“We were told not to move anything and not to touch anything in that bathroom because there was an ‘ongoing situation',” former Buckingham Palace maid Janette McGowan told newspaper The Sun.The maid had travelled to the estate with the royal family as part of their mobile household of employees and other servants.Andrew only backed down after being told off by his mum.There was "nothing special" about the bathrooms, she said, offering that Andrew was making a stink about precedence because he thought that his elder brother, the Prince of Wales, was considered to be “superior” to him.“There was a long corridor with four bedrooms and four separate bathrooms," McGowan recounted. "The rooms were on the right-hand side and the corresponding bathrooms were on the left-hand side, opposite each room."The retired household servant said the incident gave her a very low opinion of the Duke of York, then 39.“I think it was very petulant. He’s very spoiled with regards to his own rights," McGowan said. “He didn’t like the fact that his brother was superior to him with regards to things being allocated to him. Apparently he always had to have the first pick of everything.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220120/prince-andrews-ex-gf-claims-epstein--clinton-were-like-brothers-loved-hanging-around-with-him-1092383008.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

prince andrew, queen elizabeth ii, prince charles, britain, great britain, buckingham palace, uk