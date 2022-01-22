Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/over-10-people-injured-in-64-magnitude-earthquake-in-japan-reports-say-1092442680.html
Over 10 People Injured in 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Japan, Reports Say
Over 10 People Injured in 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Japan, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Over 10 people were injured as a result of a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit southwestern and western Japan, media outlets... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T06:17+0000
2022-01-22T06:33+0000
asia & pacific
japan
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/97/1075469732_0:107:2047:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_ed60badbcea76e352a1c0d49d2861d3a.jpg
The earthquake occurred at around 1:08 a.m. on Saturday (about 16:08 GMT on Friday) near the island of Kyushu, with the epicentre located at a depth of 40 kilometres (24.8 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued.The prefectures of Miyazaki, Oita, Kochi, and Kumamoto registered tremors of up to five on the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale, the Kyodo news agency said.According to the media, at least six people were injured, most of them slightly, in Oita Prefecture. In Miyazaki, four injuries were registered. Casualties have also been reported in the Saga and Kumamoto prefectures.The exact number of those injured is yet to be determined, the news agency said.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/97/1075469732_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_ffe431b9c20e440bd90400789978249e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, earthquake

Over 10 People Injured in 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Japan, Reports Say

06:17 GMT 22.01.2022 (Updated: 06:33 GMT 22.01.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / ray_explores / Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission
 Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / ray_explores / Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Over 10 people were injured as a result of a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit southwestern and western Japan, media outlets reported on Saturday.
The earthquake occurred at around 1:08 a.m. on Saturday (about 16:08 GMT on Friday) near the island of Kyushu, with the epicentre located at a depth of 40 kilometres (24.8 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued.
The prefectures of Miyazaki, Oita, Kochi, and Kumamoto registered tremors of up to five on the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale, the Kyodo news agency said.
According to the media, at least six people were injured, most of them slightly, in Oita Prefecture. In Miyazaki, four injuries were registered. Casualties have also been reported in the Saga and Kumamoto prefectures.
The exact number of those injured is yet to be determined, the news agency said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese