Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/night-was-young-no-10-party-reportedly-continued-until-1-am-on-eve-of-prince-philips-funeral-1092446685.html
Night Was Young? No 10 Party Reportedly Continued Until 1 AM on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
Night Was Young? No 10 Party Reportedly Continued Until 1 AM on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral
The "partygate" scandal, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is embroiled, shows no sign of slowing in the UK as time is ticking for the release of senior... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T10:27+0000
2022-01-22T10:38+0000
boris johnson
investigation
scandal
parties
downing street
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092445818_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d4f047c01746bcec43553a12d70f7a7.jpg
Downing Street staffers partied late into the night on 16 April 2021, on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, The Telegraph has reported.The newspaper claimed it has obtained more details regarding the two No 10 drinking parties, which reportedly carried on until 1 a.m., in a seven-hour booze session. The twin social gatherings purportedly saw wine and spirits served in disposable plastic cups, and at one point alcohol was ostensibly spilled on an office printer."This is a culture that [Prime Minister] Boris Johnson set. Rules didn't apply in his Downing Street. He needs to finally take responsibility", she added.The spokesperson also referred to the apology earlier made by the PM, who has "recognised No 10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for things we did not get right".This followed reports that the two leaving parties, including one for James Slack, Johnson's director of communications, were held on 16 April, and that they allegedly kicked off as separate events before merging into one large party later that night.A significant amount of alcohol was reportedly consumed during the gatherings amid the UK being under step two of a strict coronavirus lockdown plan, which, among other health restrictions, explicitly barred indoor socialising.Johnson, meanwhile, remains under pressure over the "partygate" row as a group of Tory backbenchers wants to oust him, awaiting the publication of the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into a number of COVID lockdown-breaking No 10 parties that were held in 2020 and 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/save-big-dog-will-bojo-keep-his-job-or-leave-no-10-1092321650.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/bojo-granted-reprieve-as-mps-plotting-to-oust-him-step-back-pending-partgate-probe-1092386038.html
downing street
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/16/1092445818_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ae514fa009ab2a0fbc312ef1eee2b61.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, investigation, scandal, parties, downing street, uk

Night Was Young? No 10 Party Reportedly Continued Until 1 AM on Eve of Prince Philip's Funeral

10:27 GMT 22.01.2022 (Updated: 10:38 GMT 22.01.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALLA 'no entry' sign is pictured attached to the front door of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in central London on November 26, 2021
A 'no entry' sign is pictured attached to the front door of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in central London on November 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALL
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The "partygate" scandal, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is embroiled, shows no sign of slowing in the UK as time is ticking for the release of senior civil servant Sue Gray's report on the alleged No 10 social gatherings held between 2020 and 2021 amid strict COVID rules.
Downing Street staffers partied late into the night on 16 April 2021, on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, The Telegraph has reported.
The newspaper claimed it has obtained more details regarding the two No 10 drinking parties, which reportedly carried on until 1 a.m., in a seven-hour booze session. The twin social gatherings purportedly saw wine and spirits served in disposable plastic cups, and at one point alcohol was ostensibly spilled on an office printer.
People Dressed As Boris Johnson Gather For Party Outside Downing Street - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
'Save Big Dog': Will BoJo Keep His Job or Leave No 10?
17 January, 14:38 GMT

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner slammed the report as "disgusting", tweeting about "shameful details of ridiculous behaviour, when the British public gave up so much".

"This is a culture that [Prime Minister] Boris Johnson set. Rules didn't apply in his Downing Street. He needs to finally take responsibility", she added.

The remarks came about a week after Johnson's spokesperson apologised to Buckingham Palace for the 16 April 2021 parties, saying "it's deeply regrettable that this took place at a national mourning".

The spokesperson also referred to the apology earlier made by the PM, who has "recognised No 10 should be held to the highest standards and take responsibility for things we did not get right".
This followed reports that the two leaving parties, including one for James Slack, Johnson's director of communications, were held on 16 April, and that they allegedly kicked off as separate events before merging into one large party later that night.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face covering to stop the spread of coronavirus, carries his notes in a ministerial folder as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on December 15, 2021, to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
BoJo Granted Reprieve as MPs Plotting to Oust Him ‘Step Back’ Pending ‘Partygate’ Probe
20 January, 06:17 GMT
A significant amount of alcohol was reportedly consumed during the gatherings amid the UK being under step two of a strict coronavirus lockdown plan, which, among other health restrictions, explicitly barred indoor socialising.
Johnson, meanwhile, remains under pressure over the "partygate" row as a group of Tory backbenchers wants to oust him, awaiting the publication of the results of senior civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into a number of COVID lockdown-breaking No 10 parties that were held in 2020 and 2021.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese