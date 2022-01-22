Registration was successful!
Fans of horror movies and series have a new topic to talk about, as a new eight-episode series called "Archive 81" reached number one on the streaming platform's top 10 list just days after premiering on 14 January. Those who watched the new work of Rebecca Sonnenshine, are warning others not to watch it alone at night.The series is based on a podcast of the same name, about researchers cataloguing the video archive of a missing filmmaker. The main character Dan Turner, played by Mamoudou Athie is hired to restore a series of tapes from 1994, which include footage from missing documentary maker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi). All of the VHS tapes are severely damaged from an earlier fire and are housed in a very remote compound in the Catskills, so Dan moves there and gets more into exploring what really happened as Melody, according to the tapes, was investigating some cult activity in the area. According to Netflix, the creepy show is what you'd get if you combined "The Blair Witch Project", "Midsommar", and "Frequency". Those who have already watched the new hit, which overtook "The Witcher" and "Cobra Kai" on the platform are hoping for a second season of the series. The original podcast has three seasons, so there is plenty of material to work with.
Netizens Warn Not to Watch Netflix's New Horror Hit 'Archive 81' Alone at Night

05:25 GMT 22.01.2022
Martha Yiling
The new series produced by James Wan gives people the creeps and they're unable to sleep after watching it.
Fans of horror movies and series have a new topic to talk about, as a new eight-episode series called "Archive 81" reached number one on the streaming platform's top 10 list just days after premiering on 14 January. Those who watched the new work of Rebecca Sonnenshine, are warning others not to watch it alone at night.
The series is based on a podcast of the same name, about researchers cataloguing the video archive of a missing filmmaker. The main character Dan Turner, played by Mamoudou Athie is hired to restore a series of tapes from 1994, which include footage from missing documentary maker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi). All of the VHS tapes are severely damaged from an earlier fire and are housed in a very remote compound in the Catskills, so Dan moves there and gets more into exploring what really happened as Melody, according to the tapes, was investigating some cult activity in the area.
According to Netflix, the creepy show is what you'd get if you combined "The Blair Witch Project", "Midsommar", and "Frequency". Those who have already watched the new hit, which overtook "The Witcher" and "Cobra Kai" on the platform are hoping for a second season of the series. The original podcast has three seasons, so there is plenty of material to work with.
