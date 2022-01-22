Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/moscow-says-received-false-accusations-from-us-instead-of-response-to-security-guarantees-1092448541.html
Moscow Says Received False Accusations From US Instead of Response to Security Guarantees
Moscow Says Received False Accusations From US Instead of Response to Security Guarantees
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and NATO launched a "toxic" campaign with false accusations against Moscow instead of preparing responses to Russia's... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T11:59+0000
2022-01-22T12:14+0000
russia
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:111:2887:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6125e988d783141623944d96510d87.jpg
Since 15 December 2021, when Russia handed the US a draft treaty on security guarantees, Moscow has seen obvious attempts to prolong discussion of the Russian initiatives, the Foreign Ministry said on its website.The statement follows US-Russia and Russia-NATO talks earlier this month regarding the security guarantees that Moscow offered in order to stop an escalation with the alliance. The draft agreements stipulate limits to troop, aircraft, and warship deployments, restrict missile deployments for both sides, and also suggest that the bloc stop its expansion near Russian territory.NATO, however, responded by stating it won't abandon its "open-door" policy.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_213:0:2674:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e44574385c0655d06d5c84b3e939a1aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, nato

Moscow Says Received False Accusations From US Instead of Response to Security Guarantees

11:59 GMT 22.01.2022 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 22.01.2022)
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOVA man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOV
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and NATO launched a "toxic" campaign with false accusations against Moscow instead of preparing responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Instead of taking a pause and concentrating on a concrete response to the questions that were posed in the Russian documents, the White House and its Western allies launched an extremely toxic propaganda campaign, representing our country as an 'aggressor', 'opponent of civilised Europe', and 'threat' to international stability", the ministry said.

Since 15 December 2021, when Russia handed the US a draft treaty on security guarantees, Moscow has seen obvious attempts to prolong discussion of the Russian initiatives, the Foreign Ministry said on its website.
The statement follows US-Russia and Russia-NATO talks earlier this month regarding the security guarantees that Moscow offered in order to stop an escalation with the alliance. The draft agreements stipulate limits to troop, aircraft, and warship deployments, restrict missile deployments for both sides, and also suggest that the bloc stop its expansion near Russian territory.
NATO, however, responded by stating it won't abandon its "open-door" policy.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese