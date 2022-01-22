https://sputniknews.com/20220122/moscow-says-received-false-accusations-from-us-instead-of-response-to-security-guarantees-1092448541.html

Moscow Says Received False Accusations From US Instead of Response to Security Guarantees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and NATO launched a "toxic" campaign with false accusations against Moscow instead of preparing responses to Russia's

Since 15 December 2021, when Russia handed the US a draft treaty on security guarantees, Moscow has seen obvious attempts to prolong discussion of the Russian initiatives, the Foreign Ministry said on its website.The statement follows US-Russia and Russia-NATO talks earlier this month regarding the security guarantees that Moscow offered in order to stop an escalation with the alliance. The draft agreements stipulate limits to troop, aircraft, and warship deployments, restrict missile deployments for both sides, and also suggest that the bloc stop its expansion near Russian territory.NATO, however, responded by stating it won't abandon its "open-door" policy.

