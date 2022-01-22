https://sputniknews.com/20220122/michigan-mother-claims-litter-box-was-installed-in-school-bathroom-for-students-identifying-as-cats-1092449485.html

Michigan Mother Claims Litter Box Was Installed in School Bathroom for Students Identifying as Cats

Michigan Mother Claims Litter Box Was Installed in School Bathroom for Students Identifying as Cats

As some schools in the United States apparently strive for more inclusivity and diversity, some parents across the country point out their concerns regarding... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-22T13:50+0000

2022-01-22T13:50+0000

2022-01-22T13:50+0000

us

michigan

cat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091228158_0:239:1200:914_1920x0_80_0_0_1bda7b79096ffb52a94e99db9c9c5f2a.jpg

During a school board meeting in Michigan that supposedly took place in December, one mother stepped forward to voice her concerns about litter boxes allegedly being placed in the school bathroom for students who may identify themselves as "furries"."Furry" is a term for people who associate themselves with anthropomorphic animals, be it cats, dogs, or whatever one may imagine. According to the mother, one of the unisex bathrooms in the Michigan school had a litter box installed there for those who identify themselves as "cats".She noted that she is "upset as a parent" that her child is "put in an environment like that".However, according to Morning Sun, her claims have been debunked by Midland Public School Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow, who informed the students' parents after the rumours started to circulate online.Still, the allegations made waves online, prompting diverse reactions: some people were outraged, and others cast doubts on the parent's claims.One user joked about how "The Babylon Bee" - a satirical media outlet - could run out of business should there be more such stories. Others just giggled at the various possibilities that certain self-identification may open to people.

michigan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, michigan, cat