Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Gather in Paris to Protest Against 'Vaccine Pass' and Other Pandemic Restrictions
https://sputniknews.com/20220122/michigan-mother-claims-litter-box-was-installed-in-school-bathroom-for-students-identifying-as-cats-1092449485.html
Michigan Mother Claims Litter Box Was Installed in School Bathroom for Students Identifying as Cats
Michigan Mother Claims Litter Box Was Installed in School Bathroom for Students Identifying as Cats
As some schools in the United States apparently strive for more inclusivity and diversity, some parents across the country point out their concerns regarding... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-22T13:50+0000
2022-01-22T13:50+0000
us
michigan
cat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091228158_0:239:1200:914_1920x0_80_0_0_1bda7b79096ffb52a94e99db9c9c5f2a.jpg
During a school board meeting in Michigan that supposedly took place in December, one mother stepped forward to voice her concerns about litter boxes allegedly being placed in the school bathroom for students who may identify themselves as "furries"."Furry" is a term for people who associate themselves with anthropomorphic animals, be it cats, dogs, or whatever one may imagine. According to the mother, one of the unisex bathrooms in the Michigan school had a litter box installed there for those who identify themselves as "cats".She noted that she is "upset as a parent" that her child is "put in an environment like that".However, according to Morning Sun, her claims have been debunked by Midland Public School Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow, who informed the students' parents after the rumours started to circulate online.Still, the allegations made waves online, prompting diverse reactions: some people were outraged, and others cast doubts on the parent's claims.One user joked about how "The Babylon Bee" - a satirical media outlet - could run out of business should there be more such stories. Others just giggled at the various possibilities that certain self-identification may open to people.
michigan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091228158_0:102:1200:1002_1920x0_80_0_0_33cf51ebcc963497aa25341c005f4ef6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, michigan, cat

Michigan Mother Claims Litter Box Was Installed in School Bathroom for Students Identifying as Cats

13:50 GMT 22.01.2022
CC0 / / Cat
Cat - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As some schools in the United States apparently strive for more inclusivity and diversity, some parents across the country point out their concerns regarding studying critical race theory, gender issues, or self-identification.
During a school board meeting in Michigan that supposedly took place in December, one mother stepped forward to voice her concerns about litter boxes allegedly being placed in the school bathroom for students who may identify themselves as "furries".
"Furry" is a term for people who associate themselves with anthropomorphic animals, be it cats, dogs, or whatever one may imagine. According to the mother, one of the unisex bathrooms in the Michigan school had a litter box installed there for those who identify themselves as "cats".

"I am really disturbed by that. I will do some more investigation on that", the mother is heard saying in the video widely shared online. "I know what's going on nationwide, I know it is...it's part of the agenda that's being pushed, I don't even want to understand it".

She noted that she is "upset as a parent" that her child is "put in an environment like that".
However, according to Morning Sun, her claims have been debunked by Midland Public School Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow, who informed the students' parents after the rumours started to circulate online.

"Let me be clear in this communication. There is no truth whatsoever to the this false statement/accusation! There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools", Sharrow reportedly wrote.

Still, the allegations made waves online, prompting diverse reactions: some people were outraged, and others cast doubts on the parent's claims.
One user joked about how "The Babylon Bee" - a satirical media outlet - could run out of business should there be more such stories.
Others just giggled at the various possibilities that certain self-identification may open to people.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese